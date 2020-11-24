AUK vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Malta 2020 Match 3 – Nov 25, 2020

On the second day of this European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 tournament, Atlas UTC Knights CC square off against American University of Malta in the first game of the day. It is the first game for both teams in this ECS tournament as well.

Atlas UTC Knights CC have predominantly been a tape-ball cricket team and came into hard-ball cricket only in 2019. However, their performances have been top-notch over the last couple of seasons. Earlier in September, they went on to win the Malta T20 competition without a loss. Thus, they might well be one of the favourites in this ECS tournament.

On the other hand, American University of Malta is a new team in the ECS competition. They played their first season in Maltese cricket earlier this year. They seem to be a well-rounded squad, and they would love to kickstart their campaign with a bang.

Squads to choose from:

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

American University of Malta: Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Rammohan Gardas, Girish Bapathu, Mittul Patel, Asif Ali Khan, Akhil Konda.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Basil George, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Alameen Begham, Avinash Dileep (wk), Sujesh K Appu (c), Bose Paul, Ciril Mathew, Asif Shah, Justin Shaju, Nithin K Babu.

American University of Malta: Saneesh Kumar, Darshit Patankar (wk), Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Prithvi Chauhan, Amandeep Ralhan, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Mittul Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Shubham Patel, Girish Bapathu.

Match Details

Match: Atlas UTC Knights CC vs American University of Malta

Date: November 25th, 2020; 1 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The Marsa Sports Club pitch in Malta in the ECS has been a good one for both batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen have scored big runs while the bowlers have been able to get something from the pitch too. More of the same could be on the cards for this game as well.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Atlas UTC Knights CC vs American University of Malta)

Dream11 Team for AUK vs AUM - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Darshit Patankar, Avinash Dileep, Saneesh Kumar, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Ciril Mathew, Abhishek Prajapati, Sujesh K Appu, Basil George, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Prithvi Chauhan, Bose Paul.

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Abhishek Prajapati.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Darshit Patankar, Saneesh Kumar, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Ciril Mathew, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Sujesh K Appu, Basil George, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Nithin K Babu.

Captain: Abhishek Prajapati. Vice-captain: Basil George.