AUK vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Malta 2020 Match 15 – Nov 30, 2020

After a two-day weekend break, the action returns at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 tournament as Atlas UTC Knights CC face Marsa CC in the first game of the second week. Both these teams have been unbeaten in the ECS competition so far.

Atlas UTC Knights CC had their first game abandoned before they chased down a 68-run target in a tight game against American University of Malta. Sujesh K Appu and his men then put it across Overseas CC in back-to-back games, managing to defend scores of 107 and 87 respectively, and will look to continue their momentum.

On the other hand, Marsa CC have been ruthless in the ECS tournament thus far. Even they had one of their games abandoned. However, in the other three games, they posted big totals and managed to defend them with ease. The Haroon Mughal-led side will be eyeing to continue their dominant run in the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Akash lal Remesan, Basil George, Alameen Begham, Avinash Dileep (wk), Sujesh K Appu (c), Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny.

Advertisement

Marsa CC: Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal (c), Glenn Tavilla, Muhammad Usman, Sumair Khan, Sidharth Anand, John Grima (wk), Waseem Abbas.

Match Details

Match: Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Marsa CC

Date: November 30th, 2020; 1 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the ECS has been a good one for batting. The average score batting first in the tournament at this venue is 95 runs. Teams batting first have had more success, winning seven of the 12 completed games in the tournament so far, a trend that could continue in this ECS game too.

ECS T10 Malta 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUK vs MAR)

Dream11 team for AUK vs MAR - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avinash Dileep, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Asif Sha, Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas, Bose Paul.

Captain: Haroon Mughal. Vice-captain: Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Avinash Dileep, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Waseem Abbas, Nithin K Babu, Bose Paul.

Captain: Nowell Khosla. Vice-captain: Eldhose Mathew.