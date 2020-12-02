AUK vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS Malta 2020 Match 27 – Dec 03, 2020

On the last day of the league stage of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 tournament, Atlas UTC Knights CC will square off against Msida Warriors CC. While Atlas UTC Knights CC have already qualified for the ECS semi-finals, Msida Warriors CC need to win one of their two remaining games to reach the last four.

Atlas UTC Knights CC have been the best team in the ECS competition by some distance. They are the only unbeaten team in the tournament and are certain to top the points table even if they lose both their remaining games. However, Sujesh K Appu and his men will look to continue their momentum ahead of the knockouts.

On the other hand, Msida Warriors CC are currently on a three-match losing streak in the ECS, and that has jeopardised their hopes of a top-four finish, as they have only seven points from eight games. With two matches remaining, both against the table-toppers Atlas UTC Knights CC, Msida Warriors CC face an uphill task, as they need to win at least one of them to sneak into the top four.

Squads to choose from:

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

Msida Warriors CC: Salu Thomas, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Justin George, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Samuel George, Manuel Antony, Renil Paul, Jibin Sebastian, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Titi Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Basil George, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Alameen Begham, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Justin Shaju, Sujesh K Appu (c), Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Nithin K Babu, Ajay John (wk).

Msida Warriors CC: Shijil Joy, Justin George, Samuel George (wk), Rahul Nair (c), Renil Paul, Akhil Piostine, Salu Thomas, Basil Joy, Manuel Antony, Tito Thomas, Tom Thomas.

Match Details

Match: Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC

Date: December 3rd 2020, 1 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the ECS has been a very good one to bat on. Teams have consistently got scores in excess of 100-110. More of the same could be expected for this ECS game as well, and another high-scoring encounter may well be on the cards.

ECS T10 Malta 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUK vs MSW)

Dream11 team for AUK vs MSW - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Nair, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Alameen Begham, Justin George, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu, Salu Thomas, Renil Paul, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Basil Joy.

Captain: Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus. Vice-captain: Rahul Nair.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samuel George, Rahul Nair, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Alameen Begham, Justin George, Asif Sha, Basil George, Salu Thomas, Justin Shaju, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy.

Captain: Shijil Joy. Vice-captain: Rahul Nair.