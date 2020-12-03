AUK vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for ECS Malta 2020 Semi-final 1 – Dec 04, 2020

The league stage has been done and dusted in the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 tournament, and it is now time for the semi-finals.

A dominant Atlas UTC Knights CC will be up against Msida Warriors CC in the first ECS semi-final at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.

Atlas UTC Knights CC have looked unstoppable in the ECS tournament so far. They have been the best team in the league stage and that too by some distance. The Sujesh K Appu-led side have not lost a single game in the competition so far and have brushed aside almost every team they have come up against. Atlas UTC Knights CC enter this ECS semi-final as the overwhelming favourites.

On the other hand, Msida Warriors CC sneaked into the ECS semi-finals on the back of a couple of washouts on the final day of the league stage. Apart from having three ECS games washed out, Msida Warriors CC won three other games and lost four to qualify for the knockouts.

However, against Atlas UTC Knights CC, Msida Warrors face an uphill task and start off as the huge underdogs.

Squads to choose from:

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

Msida Warriors CC: Salu Thomas, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Justin George, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Samuel George, Manuel Antony, Renil Paul, Jibin Sebastian, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Titi Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli.

Predicted PlayingXIs:

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Basil George, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Alameen Begham, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Justin Shaju, Sujesh K Appu (c), Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Nithin K Babu, Ajay John (wk).

Msida Warriors CC: Shijil Joy, Justin George, Samuel George (wk), Rahul Nair (c), Renil Paul, Akhil Piostine, Salu Thomas, Basil Joy, Manuel Antony, Tito Thomas, Tom Thomas.

Match Details

Match: Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC

Date: December 4th 2020, 1 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the ECS has produced some excellent tracks to bat on, and the batsmen have thoroughly enjoyed the conducive conditions on offer. Teams have racked up big scores consistently. In fact, the average score batting first is around 100 runs. Another batting beauty could be expected for this game too, and a high-scoring match may well be on the cards.

ECS T10 Malta 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUK vs MSW)

Dream11 team for AUK vs MSW - ECS Malta 2020 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Nair, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Alameen Begham, Justin George, Renil Paul, Basil George, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Sujesh K Appu, Justin Shaju, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy.

Captain: Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus. Vice-captain: Rahul Nair.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samuel George, Rahul Nair, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Justin George, Renil Paul, Basil George, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Sujesh K Appu, Bose Paul, Manuel Antony, Basil Joy.

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Justin George.