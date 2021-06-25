AUK vs MTD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 25th, 2021

The Atlas UTC Knights meet Mater Dei in the second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta League 2021. The match will take place at the Marsa Sports Club.

The Knights finished second in the Group A table with 12 points, just behind Marsa on Net Run Rate (NRR). On the other hand, Mater Dei finished third with eight points in the Group B table. Both teams come into this all-important clash on the back of losses in their last league match of the ECS T10 Malta 2021.

On that note, here are three players who can be captain or vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team ahead of the clash.

ECS T10 Malta: Players to pick in your Dream11 Team

#3 Sujesh Appu (Atlas UTC Knights)

Atlas UTC Knights pacer Sujesh Appu has picked up seven wickets and is their leading wicket-taker so far in this edition of the ECS T10 Malta. He recorded best figures of 3/11 against the Royal Strikers.

Sujesh is expected to come good in the knock-out clash and will have a crucial role to play.

#2 Faisal Naeem (Mater Dei)

Right-arm pacer Faisal Naeem is the highest wicket-taker for Mater Dei. He has picked up eight wickets thus far in ECS T10 Malta 2021. He has been effective, bowling at an economy of 7.78.

Naeem has the best figures of 3/14 against Gozo as well. Therefore, he is a vital inclusion for your Dream11 team.

#1 Basil George

Atlas UTC Knights all-rounder Basil George has had a decent run with both bat and ball in this year’s ECS T10 Malta League. He has scored 109 runs at a strike rate of 155.71. Basil also scored an unbeaten 60 against Marsa, his highest score with the bat.

The right-arm pacer has also accounted for six wickets, with best figures of 4/15 against the same opposition. He can get your team points with both bat and ball and is a must-pick for this Quarter-Final encounter.

