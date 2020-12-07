Auckland will take on Otago in Match No. 12 of the Ford Trophy 2020-21.

Auckland have played three games in the tournament so far. They made a poor start to the competition, with two back-to-back losses. However, they bounced back strongly in the Ford Trophy and managed to defeat Otago by a huge margin of 133 runs.

Otago have a tough job ahead as they come into this clash on the back of a heavy defeat to Auckland. Their batting order completely gave way in that game and they could only score 113 runs. However, they were in good form prior to that game and beat Central Districts twice in their first two matches.

Squads to choose from:

Auckland

Robert O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Martin Guptill, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Louis Delport, Graeme Beghin, Ross ter Braak

Otago

Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Matt Bacon, Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Jarrod Mckay, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Angus Mckenzie

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Auckland

Robert O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Martin Guptill, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Louis Delport.

Otago

Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Matt Bacon, Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Jarrod Mckay, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon

Match Details

Match: Auckland vs Otago, Match 12

Venue: Eden Park, Outer Oval

Date and Time: 8th December 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Park is not conducive to batting. In the last game that was played here between the two sides, Auckland scored 246 in the first innings. The pitch got considerably worse in the second innings as Otago were cleaned up for 113 and the batsmen struggled to time the ball.

AUK vs OTG Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mitch Renwick, Ben Horne, William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell, Neil Broom, Ryan Harrison, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Will Somerville

Captain: Michael Rae, Vice-Captain: Ryan Harrison

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mitch Renwick, Ben Horne, Robert O’Donnell, Neil Broom, Martin Guptill, Ryan Harrison, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Will Somerville

Captain: Martin Guptill, Vice-Captain: Anaru Kitchen