AUK vs OTG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's New Zealand ODD Match 7 – Dec 06, 2020

In the third round of the 2020-21 Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD), Auckland square off against Otago at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. While Auckland have lost both their New Zealand ODD games, Otago have managed to win two matches on the bounce.

Auckland face Northern Knights after losing both their New Zealand ODD games while defending.

Auckland just didn’t put enough runs on the board in both games. They made a paltry 138 runs in 27 overs in their first New Zealand ODD game before following up with 202 runs in 50 overs in the next. Robert ODonnell and his men need to pull up their socks quickly and get their act together before it turns into a horror start for the defending champions.

Meanwhile, both of Otago’s New Zealand ODD games were rain-affected ones. One was reduced to 20 overs, and the other was a 24-over affair.

In their New Zealand ODD tournament opener, Otago hunted down a 184-run target with relative ease before eking out a narrow 10-run win while defending 212 runs in the second. The Hamish Rutherford-led side will be confident going into this game and will want to extend their winning run in the competition.

New Zealand ODD: Squads to choose from

Auckland: Robert O’Donnell, Graeme Beghin, Louis Delport, Martin Guptill, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Will O’Donnell, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak.

Otago: Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Josh Finnie, Llew Johnson, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Angus McKenzie, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Auckland: Graeme Beghin, Martin Guptill, William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, Ryan Harrison, William Somerville, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Ross ter Braak.

Otago: Mitch Renwick (wk), Neil Broom, Llew Johnson, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Travis Muller, Matt Bacon, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae.

Match Details

Match: Auckland vs Otago

Date: December 6th 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland is a good one to bat on. Last season, three of the four New Zealand ODD games produced scores in excess of 270 runs. More of the same could be expected for this game too, and a good batting surface is likely to be on offer.

New Zealand ODD 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUK vs OTG)

Dream11 team for Auckland vs Otago - New Zealand ODD.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Horne, Josh Finnie, Neil Broom, Graeme Beghin, Robert O’Donnell, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Ryan Harrison, Travis Muller, William Somerville, Louis Delport.

Captain: Ryan Harrison. Vice-captain: Neil Broom.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mitch Renwick, Ben Horne, Neil Broom, William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell, Anaru Kitchen, Ryan Harrison, Travis Muller, Matt Bacon, Ross ter Braak, William Somerville.

Captain: Anaru Kitchen. Vice-captain: Robert O’Donnell.