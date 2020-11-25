AUK vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Malta 2020 Match 9 – Nov 26, 2020

Atlas UTC Knights CC will be up against Overseas CC in the ninth game of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 tournament. It will be the second game of the day for both teams, who have had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns in the ECS tournament.

Atlas UTC Knights CC have made a fine start in the ECS Malta 2020 tournament. Their first game was abandoned before they put it across the American University of Malta in a tight game, where they hunted down a modest target of 68 runs with three balls to spare. Sujesh K Appu and his men will look to continue their winning momentum and surge ahead in the points table.

On the other hand, Overseas CC haven't had the best of starts to their ECS campaign in Malta. They have lost both their games in the tournament, doing so against Southern Crusaders CC after batting first on each occasion and failing to defend sub-90 totals. The Jurg Hirschi-led side will have to pull up their socks and bounce back quickly to remain in contention in the ECS Malta T10 2020 tournament.

Squads to choose from:

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

Overseas CC: David Marks, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Daniel Kniverton, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Basil George, Avinash Dileep, Alameen Begham, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed (wk), Asif Sha, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Sujesh K Appu (c), Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu.

Advertisement

Overseas CC: Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer (wk), Sean Byrne, Jurg Hirschi (c), Andy Naudi, Daniel Kniverton, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Charl Kleinepunte, David Marks, Jack Barritt.

Match Details

Match: Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Overseas CC

Date: November 26th, 2020; 5 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the ECS has been a sporting one. The batsmen have been able to score runs while the bowlers have also had their say. More of the same could be on offer for this ECS game too.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUK vs OVR)

Dream11 Team for AUK vs OVR - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avinash Dileep, Heinrich Gericke, Eldhose Mathew, Alameen Abdul Begham, Daniel Kniverton, Basil George, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Bose Paul, Lee Tuck, David Marks.

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Heinrich Gericke.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Gericke, Eldhose Mathew, Alameen Abdul Begham, Charl Kleinepunte, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Lee Tuck.

Captain: Andy Naudi. Vice-captain: Jurg Hirschi.