AUK vs RST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Matches 39 & 40

The Atlas UTC Knights (AUK) will lock horns with the Royal Strikers (RST) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Thursday.

Atlas UTC Knights have won four out of their six ECS T10 Malta matches and are currently second in the Group B points table. They lost to the American University of Malta by eight wickets in their last outing. Royal Strikers, on the other hand, have won just one out of their six matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group B points table. They beat Gozo by 34 runs in their last ECS T10 Malta fixture.

AUK vs RST Probable Playing 11 Today

AUK XI

Sujesh Appu (C), Al Amen Abdul Lathif, Avinash Dileep (WK), Sarath Babu, Amal Babu, Nithin Babu, Basil George, Dinil George, Justin Shaju, Vishnu Shaju, Samuel Stanislaus.

RST XI

Savio Thomas (C), Kushlesh Koppaka, Manuel Jobi (WK), Ashwin Raju, Rubin James, Sanish Mani, Shareef Mohammed, Clinto Paul, Sebin Thomas, Livin Varghese, Jaimon Johnson.

Match Details

AUK vs RST, Matches 39 & 40, ECS T10 Malta

Date and Time: 2nd December 2021, 05:00 PM and 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue being 82 runs.

Today’s AUK vs RST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Savio Thomas: Thomas hasn't performed as per the expectations so far this season, scoring only 45 runs at a strike rate of 102.27 in six matches. But he is a quality player who can score some crucial runs for his team on Thursday.

Batters

Basil George: George has scored 95 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 182.69 while also picking up two wickets in four matches. He is a quality batter who can play a big knock on Thursday as well.

Samuel Stanislaus: Stanislaus has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Atlas UTC Knights. He has scored 117 runs at a strike rate of 130.00 in six ECS T10 Malta matches.

All-rounders

Kushlesh Koppaka: Koppaka has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 66 runs at a strike rate of 122.22 while also picking up three wickets in six outings.

Livin Varghese: Varghese can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in Thursday's double-header. He has scored 50 runs at a strike rate of close to 120 in six ECS T10 Malta matches.

Bowlers

Rubin James: James has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.45 in six matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his side.

Sujesh Appu: Appu has bowled pretty well in the ECS T10 Malta. He is the leading wicket-taker for the Atlas UTC Knights with five wickets in six matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUK vs RST Dream11 prediction team

Rubin James (RST) - 261 points

Avinash Dileep (AUK) - 229 points

Basil George (AUK) - 218 points

Justin Shaju (AUK) - 194 points

Kushlesh Koppaka (RST) - 192 points

Important Stats for AUK vs RST Dream11 prediction team

Basil George: 95 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 182.69 and ER - 8.42

Kushlesh Koppaka: 66 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 122.22 and ER - 10.38

Rubin James: 13 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 72.22 and ER - 8.45

Nithin Babu: 22 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 6.12

Samuel Stanislaus: 117 runs in 6 matches; SR - 130.00

AUK vs RST Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malta)

AUK vs RST Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Savio Thomas, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Ashwin Raju, Kushlesh Koppaka, Shareef Mohammed, Livin Varghese, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu, Rubin James, Clinto Paul.

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Kushlesh Koppaka.

AUK vs RST Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manuel Jobi, Al Amen Abdul Lathif, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Ashwin Raju, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Sujesh Appu, Justin Shaju, Rubin James, Clinto Paul.

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Samuel Stanislaus.

Edited by Samya Majumdar