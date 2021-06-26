AUK vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2nd Semi-final - June 26th, 2021

The Atlas UTC Knights will take on Super Kings in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Malta on Saturday.

Atlas UTC Knights have been in good form in the ECS T10 Malta, finishing second in Group A with six wins from eight matches. They then beat Mater Dei by six wickets in the quarter-finals to progress to the last-four stage of the competition. Batting first, Mater Dei managed just 62 runs in their quota of 10 overs. In reply, the Atlas UTC Knights chased down the target in 8.2 overs.

The Super Kings, meanwhile, are the only unbeaten side in the ECS T10 Malta and are the favorites to go all the way. They won all eight of their matches in Group B and finished atop the standings. They then hammered the Southern Crusaders by 82 runs in the quarter-finals. The Super Kings scored 135 while batting first before restricting the Crusaders to just 53 runs.

Squads to choose from:

Atlas UTC Knights

Ajay John, Akashlal Ramesan, Al Ameen Abdul, Asif Sha, Avinash Dileep, Basil George, Bose Paul, Ciril Mathew, Eldhose Mathew, Jameel Muhammed, Justin Shaju, Manoj Salikumar, Nithin Babu, Nithin Sunny, Samuel Stanislaus, Shahin Saddham, Sujesh Appu, Vishnu Shaju

Super Kings

Bikram Arora (c), Affy Khan, Amar Sharma, Amit Rawat, Ashok Bishnoi, Gopal Chaturvedi, Gurjeet Singh, Hasheem Shahzad, Ihtisham Ishaq, Ravinder Singh, Rency Jacob, Sandesh Khatri, Suhrid Roy, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Varun Prasath, Yash Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Atlas UTC Knights

Samuel Stanislaus, Nithin Babu, Basil George, Nithin Sunny, Al Ameen Abdul, Sujesh Appu (c), Jameel Muhammed, Bose Paul, Manoj Salikumar, Vishnu Shaju, Ajay John (wk)

Super Kings

Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora (c), Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (wk), Yash Singh, Ihtisham Ishaq, Rency Jacob, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Hasheem Shahzad, Amar Sharma

Match Details

Match: Atlas UTC Knights vs Super Kings, Second Semi-Final

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta

Date and Time: 26th June, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Complex has favored the batsmen, with teams consistently breaching the 100-run mark in the ECS T10 Malta. However, the batsmen need to spend some time in the middle before playing the big shots. 100 could be the par score at the venue.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUK vs SKI)

AUK vs SKI Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, Y Singh, S Stanislaus, A A Abdul, R Singh, V P Thamotharam, B Arora, N Babu, A Bishnoi, A Sharma, S Appu

Captain: V P Thamotharam. Vice-captain: A Bishnoi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, Y Singh, S Stanislaus, A A Abdul, R Singh, V P Thamotharam, B Arora, N Babu, A Bishnoi, A Sharma, S Appu

Captain: A Khan. Vice-captain: Y Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar