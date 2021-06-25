AUK vs SKI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 26, 2021

In the second semi-final of ECS T10 Malta 2021, the Super Kings will face off against the Atlas UTC Knights on Saturday, June 26.

After finishing the group stage on a high, both teams ensured that they translated the same form into the quarter-finals as well. In the third quarter-final, the Super Kings endured a humiliating loss of 82 runs to the Southern Crusaders. Meanwhile, the Atlas UTC Knights trounced Mater Dei by six wickets and booked a berth in the semi-final.

Neither team have faced each other previously in this year’s edition of the tournament. Just a small step away from knocking on the door of the finale, both parties will look to bring out their best game going forward.

With some true match-winners in both the squads, here are three players you can choose as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Malta fixture.

#3 Justin Shaju

Justin Shaju plays for AUK in the ECS T10 Malta (Image Courtesy: ECN)

Justin Shaju is one of Atlas UTC Knights' most trusted all-rounders. He never fails to contibute, both with the bat and the ball in the ECS T10 Malta 2021.

Coming in lower down the order to bat, Justin Shaju has amassed 82 runs. His right-arm fast bowling has also fetched him four wickets in the season thus far. Shaju's performance in the quarter-final was also worth mentioning as he played a significant knock of an unbeaten 21 runs and also prized out one wicket.

#2 Ashok Bishnoi

Ashok Bishnoi, the right-arm medium-fast bowler of the Super Kings, has been phenomenal with the ball in ECS T10 Malta 2021. With 15 wickets to his name, Bishnoi has hopped onto the position of the highest wicket-taker of the season.

He bowled a magical spell in the quarter-finals and returned with figures of 2-0-9-4, essaying a solid win for his team.

#1 Varun Prasath

Varun Prasath’s importance in the Super Kings’ line-up cannot be emphasized enough. With the all-around display that he brings to the fore for his team, Prasath has been one of the key players for the Super Kings in ECS T10 Malta 2021.

With the bat in his hands, he has milked out 293 runs in just eight innings at a mind-boggling strike rate of 196.64. Furthermore, he has six wickets to his name in just five innings.

