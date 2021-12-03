AUK vs SOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, 2nd Quarter-final

The Atlas UTC Knights (AUK) will lock horns with the Southern Crusaders (SOC) in the second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Friday.

The Atlas UTC Knights won five out of their eight league stage matches and finished second in the Group B points table. They defeated the Royal Strikers by eight wickets in their last game. The Southern Crusaders, on the other hand, managed to win three out of their eight league stage matches and finished third in the Group A points table. They fell 11 runs short of in their last outing against Mater Dei.

AUK vs SOC Probable Playing 11 Today

AUK XI

Sujesh Appu (C), Al Ameen Abdul, Avinash Dileep (WK), Sarath Babu, Basil George, Amal Babu, Nithin Babu, Muhammed Jameel, Niyas Pullariyil, Justin Shaju, Samuel Stanislaus.

SOC XI

Zeshan Yousaf (C), Mahamarakkalage Avishka, Shahin Hussain (WK), Jani Kanakbhai, Sumair Khan, Bilal Khan, Gulfraz Masih, Ezhaq Masih, Suhrid Roy, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Jojo Thomas.

Match Details

AUK vs SOC, Quarter-final 2, ECS T10 Malta

Date and Time: 3rd December 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. Batting first should be the preferred option as the majority of the ECS T10 Malta matches played on this ground have been won by teams batting first. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 96 runs.

Today’s AUK vs SOC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Avinash Dileep: Avinash has been in decent form with the bat in the ECS T10 Malta, having scored 109 runs at a strike rate of 170-plus in eight matches.

Batters

Samuel Stanislaus: Stanislaus has scored 196 runs at a strike rate of close to 150 while also picking up three wickets in eight matches.

Jojo Thomas: Thomas is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball today. In seven matches, he has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 132.65 and also picked up five wickets.

All-rounders

Bilal Khan: Khan has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ECS T10 Malta. He has scored 77 runs and picked up nine wickets.

Zeshan Yousaf: Yousaf has scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 107.69 while also taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.54 in eight outings.

Bowlers

Nithin Babu: Babu has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.50 and also scored 36 runs in eight matches. He can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower-middle order for his side.

Sujesh Appu: Sujesh has bowled pretty well in the ECS T10 Malta, scalping six wickets, including his best figures of 2/10, in eight matches. He is also the leading wicket-taker for the Atlas UTC Knights this season.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUK vs SOC Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Khan (SOC) - 545 points

Zeshan Yousaf (SOC) - 442 points

Samuel Stanislaus (AUK) - 420 points

Jojo Thomas (SOC) - 292 points

Justin Shaju (AUK) - 280 points

Important Stats for AUK vs SOC Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Khan: 77 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 108.45 and ER - 5.60

Samuel Stanislaus: 196 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 149.61 and ER - 6.75

Zeshan Yousaf: 70 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 107.69 and ER - 6.54

Jojo Thomas: 65 runs and 5 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 132.65 and ER - 8.00

Justin Shaju: 14 runs and 5 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 82.35 and ER - 9.15

AUK vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malta)

AUK vs SOC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahin Hussain, Jojo Thomas, Al Ameen Abdul, Samuel Stanislaus, Bilal Khan, Zeshan Yousaf, Basil George, Sujesh Appu, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu, Sarath Babu.

Captain: Bilal Khan. Vice-captain: Samuel Stanislaus.

AUK vs SOC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Avinash Dileep, Jojo Thomas, Al Ameen Abdul, Samuel Stanislaus, Bilal Khan, Zeshan Yousaf, Niyas Pullariyil, Jani Kanakbhai, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu, Sarath Babu.

Captain: Bilal Khan. Vice-captain: Zeshan Yousaf.

Edited by Samya Majumdar