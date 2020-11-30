In the 19th match of this European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, Atlas UTC Knights CC and Southern Crusaders CC square off at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. Both teams come into this game on the back of contrasting runs of form.

Atlas UTC Knights CC seem to be in lethal form and are looking unstoppable at the moment. They are currently at the top of the points table and are the only unbeaten team in this competition so far. Sujesh K Appu and his men even beat one of the tournament favorites Marsa CC twice in two games and will start this game as favorites too.

On the other hand, Southern Crusaders CC had a rousing start to this tournament. They won four games in a row and were flying high. However, the Michael Goonetilleke-led side were given two back to back jolts by Msida Warriors CC as they couldn’t chase 102 and 73 respectively. Thus, Southern Crusaders CC will be looking to bounce back strongly after those two defeats.

Squads to choose from

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

Southern Crusaders CC: Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Basil George, Avinash Dileep (wk), Alameen Begham, Sujesh K Appu (c), Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Asif Sha, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Manoj Salikumar Panicker

Southern Crusaders CC: Muhammad Bilal, Michael Goonetilleke (c), Zeeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur (wk), Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Eardley Chandiram, Indika Thilan Perera, Jamadiul Hossain, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Jojo Thomas, Royal Butt

Match Details

Match: Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Southern Crusaders CC

Date: December 1st 2020, 1 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta seems to be excellent for batting. The average score batting first is more than 100 and teams have even been chasing down big totals. Thus, more of the same can be expected from the pitch in this game, and another high-scoring encounter might well be on the cards.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUK vs SOC)

Dream11 Team for AUK vs SOC - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avinash Dileep, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke, Basil George, Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Lakshitha Senavirathna

Captain: Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus Vice-captain: Zeeshan Yousaf

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gopal Thakur, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke, Asif Sha, Basil George, Zeeshan Yousaf, Bose Paul, Jojo Thomas, Muhammad Bilal

Captain: Zeeshan Yousaf Vice-captain: Basil George