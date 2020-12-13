AUK vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Match 18 – Dec 15, 2020

In one of three games in round six of the 2020-21 Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD), Auckland will be up against Wellington at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Both teams have had inconsistent runs in the Ford Trophy so far.

Auckland have tasted success just once in five games in the 2020-21 Ford Trophy, with their only win in the tournamnet coming up against Otago by 133 runs.

However, either side of that win, they have suffered huge losses. With just five points in their kitty, they are currently in fifth place in the Ford Trophy points table. The defending champions need to tighten things up quickly, else their chances of making it to the top three could rapidly diminish.

On the other hand, Wellington started their 2020-21 Ford Trophy campaign with a pair of comprehensive defeats against Canterbury. However, they bounced back with a win over Central Districts, chasing down a 262-run target, before their next game was washed out.

In their last Ford Trophy game, the Fraser Colson-led side beat Auckland by hunting down a 256-run target with nine balls to spare.

Ford Trophy 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Auckland: Robert O’Donnell, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Martin Guptill, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Will O’Donnell, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak.

Wellington: Fraser Colson, Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Andrew Fletcher, Jamie Gibson, Nick Greenwood, James Hartshorn, Lauchie Johns, Trophy Johnson, Adam Leonard, Iain McPeake, Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Auckland: Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Bradley Rodden, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Ross ter Braak, Ben Lister, Louis Delport.

Wellington: Andrew Fletcher, Lauchie Johns (wk), Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson (c), Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Ian McPeake, Michael Snedden, Finn Allen, James Hartshorn.

Match Details

Match: Auckland vs Wellington

Date: December 18th 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland has seen a pretty good contest between bat and ball. However, batsmen have not always had the upper hand, as the bowlers have always been in the game.

The average score after three games in this edition of the Ford Trophy at this venue is 242 runs. More of the same could be expected for this game too, and a sporting track is likely to be in store once again.

Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUK vs WEL)

Dream11 team for Auckland vs Wellington - Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD).

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Horne, Lauchie Johns, William O’Donnell, Jakob Bhula, Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Ross ter Braak, William Somerville, Ian McPeake.

Captain: William O’Donnell. Vice-captain: Peter Younghusband.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lauchie Johns, William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell, Troy Johnson, Martin Guptill, Danru Ferns, Peter Younghusband, Ross ter Braak, Ian McPeake, Michael Snedden, Louis Delport.

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Robert O’Donnell.