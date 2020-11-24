AUM vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Malta 2020 Match 5 – Nov 25, 2020

In the fifth match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 tournament, American University of Malta and Atlas UTC Knights CC square off against each other. This will be the second match of the day between the two sides.

American University of Malta are a new side in the European Cricket Network. They first played Maltese cricket earlier this year. The Jitesh Kumar Patel-led side appear to be a well-rounded outfit and will look to get off to a winning start in the ECS.

Atlas UTC Knights CC have largely played tape-ball cricket over the years. However, they started playing proper hard-ball cricket in the 2019 season, where they were excellent. They won the Malta T20 tournament earlier this year. Sujesh K Appu and his men were unbeaten in that tournament and might well start this ECS tournament as the favourites.

Squads to choose from:

American University of Malta: Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Rammohan Gardas, Girish Bapathu, Mittul Patel, Asif Ali Khan, Akhil Konda.

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

Predicted Playing-XIs

American University of Malta: Saneesh Kumar, Darshit Patankar (wk), Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Prithvi Chauhan, Amandeep Ralhan, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Mittul Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Shubham Patel, Girish Bapathu.

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Basil George, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Alameen Begham, Avinash Dileep (wk), Sujesh K Appu (c), Bose Paul, Ciril Mathew, Asif Shah, Justin Shaju, Nithin K Babu.

Match Details

Match: American University of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights CC

Date: November 25th, 2020; 5 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the ECS has produced sporting tracks in the tournament; the first couple of games saw teams scoring over 70 runs in their allotted ten overs. The batsmen have been able to get runs while the bowlers have found something in it for them as well. More of the same could be on the cards in this ECS game too.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (American University of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights CC)

Dream11 Team for AUM vs AUK CC - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Darshit Patankar, Saneesh Kumar, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Ciril Mathew, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Sujesh K Appu, Basil George, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Bose Paul.

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Abhishek Prajapati.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Darshit Patankar, Avinash Dileep, Saneesh Kumar, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Ciril Mathew, Abhishek Prajapati, Sujesh K Appu, Basil George, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Prithvi Chauhan, Nithin K Babu.

Captain: Abhishek Prajapati. Vice-captain: Saneesh Kumar.