AUM vs BBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, 4th Quarter-final

The American University of Malta (AUM) will be up against the Bugibba Blasters (BBL) in the fourth quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Friday.
The American University of Malta won seven out of their eight league stage matches and finished atop the Group B standings. They beat the Atlas UTC Knights by eight wickets in their last outing. The Bugibba Blasters, on the other hand, managed to pick up only two wins from their eight league stage matches and finished fourth in the Group A standings. They lost to Msida Warriors by eight wickets in their fixture.
AUM vs BBL Probable Playing 11 Today
AUM XI
Jit Patel (C), Abhishek Kuntala, Darshit Patankar (WK), Jassi Singh, Zoheb Malek, Darshanik Gohil, Abhishek Prajapati, Varun Prasath, Aman Ralhan, Tarak Shah, Bikram Arora.
BBL XI
Partha Das (C), Pulam Bisht, Gaurav Maithani (WK), Suresh Dobal, Kalki Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Devendra Negi, Ravi Pal, Sohan Singh, Shiv Rawat, Vijay Singh.
Match Details
AUM vs BBL, Quarter-final 4, ECS T10 Malta
Date and Time: 3rd December 2021, 07:00 PM IST
Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. Batting first should be the preferred option as the majority of the ECS T10 Malta matches played on this ground have been won by teams batting first. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 96 runs.
Today’s AUM vs BBL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Gaurav Maithani: Gaurav has been in great touch with the bat in the ECS T10 Malta, having scored 148 runs at a strike rate of 155.78 in six outings. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.
Batters
Bikram Arora: Bikram is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 149 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 193.50 in three ECS T10 Malta games.
Abhishek Prajapati: Prajapati has scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 111.29 and also picked up seven wickets, including his best figures of 2/8, in eight matches.
All-rounders
Varun Prasath: Prasath is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 187-plus and also picked up eight wickets in eight ECS T10 Malta matches.
Shiv Rawat: Rawat can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. In six matches, he has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.33 and scored 18 runs as well.
Bowlers
Jit Patel: Patel has bowled exceptionally well so far this season. He is the leading wicket-taker for the American University of Malta with 10 scalps in eight matches.
Sohan Singh: Singh has picked up three wickets, including his best figures of 2/10, in six ECS T10 Malta matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.
Top 5 best players to pick in AUM vs BBL Dream11 prediction team
Varun Prasath (AUM) - 583 points
Jit Patel (AUM) - 417 points
Darshit Patankar (AUM) - 376 points
Zoheb Malek (AUM) - 374 points
Abhishek Prajapati (AUM) - 360 points
Important Stats for AUM vs BBL Dream11 prediction team
Varun Prasath: 156 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 187.95 and ER - 8.83
Gaurav Maithani: 148 runs in 6 matches; SR - 155.78
Jit Patel: 10 wickets in 8 matches; ER - 6.07
Darshit Patankar: 143 runs in 8 matches; SR - 160.67
Shiv Rawat: 18 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 150.00 and ER - 8.33
AUM vs BBL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malta)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Darshit Patankar, Gaurav Maithani, Abhishek Prajapati, Bikram Arora, Ajay Kumar, Zoheb Malek, Shiv Rawat, Varun Prasath, Jit Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Sohan Singh.
Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Bikram Arora.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Darshit Patankar, Gaurav Maithani, Abhishek Prajapati, Bikram Arora, Vijay Singh, Zoheb Malek, Shiv Rawat, Varun Prasath, Jit Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Sohan Singh.
Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Abhishek Prajapati.