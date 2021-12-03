AUM vs BBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, 4th Quarter-final

The American University of Malta (AUM) will be up against the Bugibba Blasters (BBL) in the fourth quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Friday.

The American University of Malta won seven out of their eight league stage matches and finished atop the Group B standings. They beat the Atlas UTC Knights by eight wickets in their last outing. The Bugibba Blasters, on the other hand, managed to pick up only two wins from their eight league stage matches and finished fourth in the Group A standings. They lost to Msida Warriors by eight wickets in their fixture.

AUM vs BBL Probable Playing 11 Today

AUM XI

Jit Patel (C), Abhishek Kuntala, Darshit Patankar (WK), Jassi Singh, Zoheb Malek, Darshanik Gohil, Abhishek Prajapati, Varun Prasath, Aman Ralhan, Tarak Shah, Bikram Arora.

BBL XI

Partha Das (C), Pulam Bisht, Gaurav Maithani (WK), Suresh Dobal, Kalki Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Devendra Negi, Ravi Pal, Sohan Singh, Shiv Rawat, Vijay Singh.

Match Details

AUM vs BBL, Quarter-final 4, ECS T10 Malta

Date and Time: 3rd December 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. Batting first should be the preferred option as the majority of the ECS T10 Malta matches played on this ground have been won by teams batting first. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 96 runs.

Today’s AUM vs BBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gaurav Maithani: Gaurav has been in great touch with the bat in the ECS T10 Malta, having scored 148 runs at a strike rate of 155.78 in six outings. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Bikram Arora: Bikram is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 149 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 193.50 in three ECS T10 Malta games.

Abhishek Prajapati: Prajapati has scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 111.29 and also picked up seven wickets, including his best figures of 2/8, in eight matches.

All-rounders

Varun Prasath: Prasath is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 187-plus and also picked up eight wickets in eight ECS T10 Malta matches.

Shiv Rawat: Rawat can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. In six matches, he has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.33 and scored 18 runs as well.

Bowlers

Jit Patel: Patel has bowled exceptionally well so far this season. He is the leading wicket-taker for the American University of Malta with 10 scalps in eight matches.

Sohan Singh: Singh has picked up three wickets, including his best figures of 2/10, in six ECS T10 Malta matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUM vs BBL Dream11 prediction team

Varun Prasath (AUM) - 583 points

Jit Patel (AUM) - 417 points

Darshit Patankar (AUM) - 376 points

Zoheb Malek (AUM) - 374 points

Abhishek Prajapati (AUM) - 360 points

Important Stats for AUM vs BBL Dream11 prediction team

Varun Prasath: 156 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 187.95 and ER - 8.83

Gaurav Maithani: 148 runs in 6 matches; SR - 155.78

Jit Patel: 10 wickets in 8 matches; ER - 6.07

Darshit Patankar: 143 runs in 8 matches; SR - 160.67

Shiv Rawat: 18 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 150.00 and ER - 8.33

AUM vs BBL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malta)

AUM vs BBL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Darshit Patankar, Gaurav Maithani, Abhishek Prajapati, Bikram Arora, Ajay Kumar, Zoheb Malek, Shiv Rawat, Varun Prasath, Jit Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Sohan Singh.

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Bikram Arora.

AUM vs BBL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Darshit Patankar, Gaurav Maithani, Abhishek Prajapati, Bikram Arora, Vijay Singh, Zoheb Malek, Shiv Rawat, Varun Prasath, Jit Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Sohan Singh.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Abhishek Prajapati.

Edited by Samya Majumdar