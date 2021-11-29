AUM vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Matches 27 & 28

The American University of Malta (AUM) will be up against Marsa (MAR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Monday.

The American University of Malta have won their first two ECS T10 Malta matches and are placed at the top of the Group B points table. They registered a massive 52-run victory over the Royal Strikers in their last game. Marsa, on the other hand, have lost two in two and are placed in third position in the Group B standings. They fell to a 15-run defeat in their last ECS T10 Malta game against Atlas UTC Knights.

AUM vs MAR Probable Playing 11 Today

AUM XI

Nishit Bhatt, Darshanik Gohil, Jit Patel (C), Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (WK), Shubh Patel, Mohammedsadab Patel, Abhishek Prajapati, Varun Prasath, Tarak Shah, Bikram Arora.

MAR XI

Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, John Grima (WK), Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Farhan Masih, Noman Mehar, Haroon Mughal (C), Fazil Rahman, Gurjeet Singh, Niraj Khanna.

Match Details

AUM vs MAR, Matches 27 & 28, ECS T10 Malta

Date and Time: 29th November 2021, 05:00 PM and 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club has greatly favored the bowlers in the ECS T10 Malta. The wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 76 runs.

Today’s AUM vs MAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Darshit Patankar: Patankar has scored 59 runs in two ECS T10 Malta matches. He is a hard-hitting batter who can also help you earn some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Abhishek Prajapati: Prajapati has scored 29 runs and picked up two wickets in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bikram Arora: Arora has scored 87 runs in two matches. He is the highest run-scorer for the American University of Malta in the ECS T10 Malta.

All-rounders

Varun Prasath: Prasath has scored 27 runs and picked up four wickets in two matches. His all-round brilliance makes him a reliable captaincy choice in Monday's double-header.

Haroon Mughal: Mughal has scored 16 runs and picked up a wicket in two matches. He is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his side.

Bowlers

Darshanik Gohil: Gohil has picked up five wickets in two matches. He can help you fetch healthy points on Monday by picking up wickets in bulk.

Farhan Masih: Masih has picked up two wickets in two matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUM vs MAR Dream11 prediction team

Varun Prasath (AUM) - 205 points

Darshanik Gohil (AUM) - 169 points

Bikram Arora (AUM) - 144 points

Abhishek Prajapati (AUM) - 124 points

Darshit Patankar (AUM) - 122 points

Important Stats for MAR vs AUK Dream11 prediction team

Varun Prasath: 27 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 192.85 and ER - 4.00

Darshanik Gohil: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.00

Bikram Arora: 87 runs in 2 matches; SR - 170.58

Abhishek Prajapati: 29 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 152.63 and ER - 9.50

Darshit Patankar: 59 runs in 2 matches; SR - 192.85

MAR vs AUM Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Malta)

MAR vs AUM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tarak Shah, Darshit Patankar, Bikram Arora, Abhishek Prajapati, Zeeshan Khan, Varun Prasath, Zoheb Malek, Haroon Mughal, Darshanik Gohil, Waseem Abbas, Farhan Masih.

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Bikram Arora.

MAR vs AUM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Darshit Patankar, Niraj Khanna, Bikram Arora, Abhishek Prajapati, Gurjeet Singh, Varun Prasath, Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Darshanik Gohil, Jit Patel, Waseem Abbas.

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Bikram Arora.

Edited by Samya Majumdar