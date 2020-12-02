AUM vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS Malta 2020 Match 28 – Dec 03, 2020

American University of Malta will square off against Marsa CC in the 28th game of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 tournament. It is a must-win ECS game for both teams.

American University of Malta have won just one game so far, and with three points in their kitty, they are currently at the bottom of the ECS points table. They need to win both their games to stand a chance of reaching the top four.

Msida Warriors CC losing both their games might help in this regard, as American University of Malta’s net run rate isn’t great, and the latter will need to win by significant margins as well.

On the other hand, Marsa CC had a rousing start in the ECS tournament. However, they have lost their last four games on the trot. With seven points in their kitty, they are fourth in the ECS points table. One win from their two remaining games will guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals.

Squads to choose from:

American University of Malta: Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Rammohan Gardas, Girish Bapathu, Mittul Patel, Asif Ali Khan, Akhil Konda.

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair.

Predicted Playing-XIs

American University of Malta: Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Zoheb Malek, Prithvi Chauhan, Darshit Patankar (wk), Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Mittul Patel, Shubham Patel, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Nishit Bhatt.

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Haroon Mughal (c), Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Sidharth Anand, Sumair Khan, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima (wk), Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas.

Match Details

Match: American University of Malta vs Marsa CC

Date: December 3rd 2020, 3 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has been an excellent one to bat on, and the batsmen have made merry in these conditions. Teams have racked up big scores, with the average first innings score being 100 runs. Not a lot is expected to change for this ECS game as well, and a run-fest may well be on the cards.

ECS T10 Malta 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUM vs MAR)

Dream11 team for AUM vs MAR - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Saneesh Kumar, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Waseem Abbas, Shubham Patel, Jitesh Kumar Patel.

Captain: Zoheb Malek. Vice-captain: Fanyan Mughal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Darshit Patankar, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Saneesh Kumar, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Sidharth Anand, Shubham Patel, Jitesh Kumar Patel.

Captain: Zoheb Malek. Vice-captain: Haroon Mughal.