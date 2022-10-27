AUM vs MSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Malta T10 2022 Match 13 & 14

American University of Malta (AUM) will take on Msida Warriors (MSW) in match numbers 13 and 14 of the ECS Malta T10 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta on Thursday, October 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AUM vs MSW Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Neither team has really been consistent in this tournament. American University of Malta have won just two out of their six matches. They are fourth in the points table.

On the other hand, Msida Warriors have won and lost alternately. They have two wins and as many losses and are third in the points table.

AUM vs MSW Match Details

The 13th and 14th match of the ECS Malta T10 2022 between American University of Malta and Msida Warriors will be played on October 27, 2022, at Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm and 3.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 13 and Match 14.

Match: AUM vs MSW

Date & Time: October 27, 2022, 1.00 pm and 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta is usually a very good one to bat on and teams have posted big scores regularly. More of the same can be expected from this encounter and another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams bowling first: 6

AUM vs MSW Form Guide

American University of Malta: L, W, W, L, L, L

Msida Warriors: L, W, L, W

AUM vs MSW Probable Playing 11 today

American University of Malta Team News

No major injury concerns.

American University of Malta Probable Playing XI: Darshit Patankar (wk), Jitesh Patel (c), Abhishek Prajapati, Mehboob Ali, Zoheb Malek, Mitul Patel, Tarak Shah, Gulfam Akram, Abhishek Kuntala, Cindu Jen, and Sunil Jangid.

Msida Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Msida Warriors Probable Playing XI: Rockey Dianish (wk), Shijil Joy (c), Divyesh Kumar, Vipin Mohan, Sajith Sukumaran, Tony Louis, Ajin Soman, Akhil Piostine, Manuel Antony, Ashwin Paul, and Tom Thomas.

Today’s AUM vs MSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Darshit Patankar (6 matches, 133 runs)

Darshit Patankar is at the top of the run-scorers charts in this tournament. He has aggregated 133 runs while striking at 162.20. He has hit 10 sixes as well.

Top Batter Pick

Zoheb Malek (4 matches, 31 runs, 1 wicket)

Zoheb Malek can chip in nicely with both bat and ball. He has mustered 31 runs at a strike-rate of 103.33. He has one wicket to his name so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tony Louis (4 matches, 3 wickets, 21 runs)

Tony Louis has been bowling really well. He has had three outings with the ball and has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.25.

Top Bowler Pick

Mehboob Ali (6 matches, 98 runs, 3 wickets)

Mehboob Ali has contributed all-round. He has made 98 runs at a strike-rate of 245.00 and has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.75.

AUM vs MSW match captain and vice-captain choices

Abhishek Prajapati (6 matches, 72 runs, 6 wickets)

Abhishek Prajapati has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 72 runs at a strike-rate of 110.77. With the ball, he has returned with six scalps at an economy rate of 7.79.

Sajith Sukumaran (4 matches, 89 runs, 1 wicket)

Sajith Sukumaran is in top form with the bat. He has amassed 89 runs while striking at 161.82. He has chipped in with one wicket at an economy of 7.80.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUM vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Abhishek Prajapati 72 runs & 6 wickets in 6 matches Sajith Sukumaran 89 runs & 1 wickets in 4 matches Mehboob Ali 98 runs & 3 wickets in 6 matches Darshit Patankar 133 runs in 6 matches Tony Louis 21 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches

AUM vs MSW match expert tips

Both teams have a slew of all-rounders and players have contributed effectively in all three departments. Thus, the likes of Sajith Sukumaran, Abhishek Prajapati, Tony Louis and Mehboob Ali will be the ones to watch out for.

AUM vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors - ECS Malta T10 2022.

Wicketkeepers: Darshit Patankar, Rockey Dianish

Batters: Zoheb Malek, Divyesh Kumar, Sajith Sukumaran

All-rounders: Abhishek Prajapati, Tony Louis

Bowlers: Jitesh Patel, Tom Thomas, Shijil Joy, Mehboob Ali

AUM vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors - ECS Malta T10 2022.

Wicketkeepers: Tarak Shah, Darshit Patankar, Rockey Dianish

Batters: Zoheb Malek, Sajith Sukumaran, Vipin Mohan

All-rounders: Abhishek Prajapati, Tony Louis

Bowlers: Tom Thomas, Abhishek Kuntala, Mehboob Ali

