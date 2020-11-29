In the second game of the second week in this European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, American University of Malta take on Msida Warriors CC at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. While the American University of Malta are yet to win a game in this tournament, Msida Warriors CC have lost just one so far.

American University of Malta have been decent in this tournament but just haven't got over the line in any of the games. Their first game was washed out and in the remaining, three they have batted first. They posted 67, 111, and 77 in those three games and took each of those games to the final over. It might be just a matter of playing the key moments better and closing out the game for the American University of Malta.

On the other hand, Msida Warriors CC started this tournament with a big loss against Marsa CC, and their second game was abandoned. However, they bounced back really well to win two games in a row against Southern Crusaders CC as they defended 101 and 72 pretty well. The Rahul Nair-led side will be aiming to continue the good run.

Squads to choose from

American University of Malta: Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Rammohan Gardas, Girish Bapathu, Mittul Patel, Asif Ali Khan, Akhil Konda.

Msida Warriors CC: Salu Thomas, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Justin George, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Samuel George, Manuel Antony, Renil Paul, Jibin Sebastian, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Titi Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli.

Predicted Playing XIs

American University of Malta: Darshit Patankar (wk), Saneesh Kumar, Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Amandeep Ralhan, Mittul Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Nishit Bhatt

Msida Warriors CC: Samuel George (wk), Justin George, Rahul Nair (c), Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy, Salu Thomas, Basil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas

Match Details

Match: American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC

Date: November 30th 2020, 3 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has produced quite a few runs. The average first innings score in this tournament is 95 and three out of the last four games at this venue have seen teams get totals in excess of 100 batting first. Thus, more of the same can be expected and 100-105 could well be par on this track.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUM vs MSW)

Dream11 Team for AUM vs MSW - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Nair, Saneesh Kumar, Mittul Patel, Justin George, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Salu Thomas, Renil Paul, Shubham Patel, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy

Captain: Zoheb Malek Vice-captain: Rahul Nair

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Darshit Patankar, Rahul Nair, Saneesh Kumar, Mittul Patel, Justin George, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Renil Paul, Shubham Patel, Manuel Antony, Basil Joy

Captain: Justin George Vice-captain: Abhishek Prajapati