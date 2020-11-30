AUM vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Malta 2020 Match 22 – Dec 01, 2020

In the final game of the day, which happens to be the 22nd of the tournament, the two bottom-placed teams - American University of Malta and Overseas CC - square off in the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020.

American University of Malta have looked good in the ECS and have given almost every team a strong fight, but the results haven't gone their way. Most of their games have gone down to the final over, but they haven't been able to close them out. They finally won in their last ECS game when they chased down a 94-run target against Msida Warriors CC in a final-over finish.

On the other hand, Overseas CC are yet to get off the mark in the ECS and have been the most disappointing team in the tournament so far. They have lost all their six games and have looked far from convincing. The Jurg Hirschi-led side will hope to string together some wins at the back end of the tournament and finish their campaign on a high.

Squads to choose from:

American University of Malta: Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Rammohan Gardas, Girish Bapathu, Mittul Patel, Asif Ali Khan, Akhil Konda.

Overseas CC: David Marks, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Daniel Kniverton, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns.

Predicted Playing XIs

American University of Malta: Prithvi Chauhan, Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (wk), Saneesh Kumar, Mittul Patel, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Shubham Patel, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Nishit Bhatt.

Overseas CC: Lee Tuck, Daniel Kniverton, Heinrich Gericke, Jurg Hirschi (c), Christo Viljoen, Deon Vosloo, Andy Naudi, Clyde Palmer (wk), Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt.

Match Details

Match: American University of Malta vs Overseas CC

Date: December 1st 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the ECS has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up huge scores consistently and have successfully chased tall targets also. The average score batting first is above 100. More of the same could be expected for this game too.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUM vs OVR)

Dream11 Team for AUM vs OVR - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Gericke, Saneesh Kumar, Mittul Patel, Daniel Kniverton, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Prithvi Chauhan, Shubham Patel, Lee Tuck.

Captain: Zoheb Malek. Vice-captain: Jurg Hirschi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Gericke, Mittul Patel, Daniel Kniverton, Deon Vosloo, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Shubham Patel, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Lee Tuck.

Captain: Zoheb Malek. Vice-captain: Heinrich Gericke.