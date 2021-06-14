AUM vs RST Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 14th, 2021

The American University of Malta CC and Royal Strikers will lock horns at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Monday in the match 1 & 2 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021.

The American University of Malta CC didn't have a great start to their ECS debut season. They won only one game during their debut season and finished bottom of the points table. The club will try to turn around its fortunes in the 2021 edition of ECS T10 Malta.

Royal Strikers, on the other hand, are the weakest team in the ongoing edition of ECS T10 Malta.

Here we take a look at three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta fixture between the American University of Malta CC and Royal Strikers.

#3 Rubin James

Rubin is a right-arm pacer and will open the bowling for the Royal Stars. He is considered a new ball specialist and will look to provide his team with early breakthroughs when his side meets the American University of Malta CC on Monday.

#2 Zoheb Malek

American University of Malta CC batsman Zoheb Malek scored 201 runs in the previous edition of ECS T10 Malta. He was the highest run-getter for his team last season and will look to have a fruitful 2021 season as well.

He is the most valuable player and could be considered a multiplier option during the season opener of ECS T10 Malta.

#1 Livin Varghese

Livin is a right-handed batsman who bats in the top order for the Royal Strikers. He was the team's top scorer in the 2020 summer edition of ECS T10 Malta. The top-order batsman will look to repeat his heroics from the previous edition and take his team through the group stage.

Livin Varghese can chip in an over or two for his side when required. He is a medium pacer and can be crucial in the middle overs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar