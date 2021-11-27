AUM vs RST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Malta 2021, Match 23 and 24

American University of Malta will take on Royal Strikers in the 23rd and 24th match of the ECS Malta 2021 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Saturday.

American University of Malta were successful in four out of their eight matches. They finished the league campaign in third position. They will want to build more momentum going into the final stretches of the tournament.

Royal Strikers, meanwhile, have won only once. They need to mount a strong run of games.

AUM vs RST Probable Playing 11 Today

AUM XI

Darshit Patankar, Zoheb Malek, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel, Jerry Nagra, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Bikram Arora, Abhishek Prajapati, Abhishek Kuntala, Shubham Patel, Nishit Bhatt

RST XI

Savio Thomas, Rubin James, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Sebin Thomas, Sanish Mani, Midhun Mohanan, Clinto Paul, Jaison Jerome, Rejit Abraham, Mohammed Shareef

Match Details

AUM vs RST, ECS Malta 2021, Match 23 and 24

Date and Time: November 27, 2021, 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be favorable for the batters as the ball comes well on to the bat. The boundaries are pretty short as well and the track can host several high-scoring encounters.

Today’s AUM vs RST Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Patankar is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is expected to add crucial runs here.

Batters

A Prajapati will look to bide his time here and play a handy knock. He can take on the bowlers and clear the boundary ropes as well.

All-rounders

L Varghese is a player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. In the previous edition of the competition, he was the top-scorer for Royal Strikers and had scored 117 runs in eight matches.

K Koppaka was decent with the ball last season. He picked up five wickets during that tournament and also added 53 runs.

Bowlers

Z Malek could prove to be a crucial player for American University of Malta. He had scored 102 runs and also picked up eight wickets in the last edition.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUM vs RST Dream11 prediction team

L Varghese (RST)

K Koppaka (RST)

A Prajapati (AUM)

VP Thamotharam (AUM)

Z Malek (AUM)

Important stats for AUM vs RST Dream11 prediction team

L Varghese: 117 runs in the last edition

K Koppaka: 53 runs and 5 wickets in the last edition

D Patankar: 224 runs in the last edition

Z Malek: 102 runs and 8 wickets in the last edition

AUM vs RST Dream11 Prediction Today

AUM vs RST Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Thomas, D Patankar, A Ralhan, A Prajapati, J Nagra, L Varghese, K Koppaka, VP Thamotharam, R James, J Jerome, Z Malek

Captain: L Varghese, Vice-Captain: K Koppaka

AUM vs RST Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Patankar, A Ralhan, A Prajapati, J Nagra, L Varghese, K Koppaka, B Arora, VP Thamotharam, R James, J Jerome, Z Malek

Captain: A Prajapati, Vice-Captain: D Patankar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar