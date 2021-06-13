AUM vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta Matches 1 & 2 - Jun 14, 2021

The American University of Malta CC will be up against the Royal Strikers in two back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Complex on Monday.

The American University of Malta CC had a dismal run in last year's ECS T10 Malta, finishing rock-bottom in the standings after managing to win just one of their 10 games. But they will be hopeful of putting up a better show and making it to the playoffs this time around.

The Royal Strikers, on the other hand, will be making their much-anticipated debut on the European Cricket Series circuit with the ECS T10 Malta. The Royal Strikers, formerly known as Paola Boys CC, have a good mix of experienced campaigners and talented youngsters who will be hoping to spring a surprise or two on their ECS debut.

Squads to choose from

American University of Malta

Girish Reddy, Jitu Singh, Nishit Bhatt, Saneesh Kumar, Saurav Bhatia, Akhil Konda, Darshanik Gohil, Parha Das, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Kuntala, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel (C), Kalki Kumar, Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Oliver Millard, Ravi Paul, Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (WK) and Tarak Shah.

Royal Strikers

Ashins Laiby, Febin Poulose, Mohammed Shareef, Sebin Thomas, Clinton Paul, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James, Jithin Joy, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Midhun Mohanan, Rejit Abraham, Savio Thomas (C), Sanish Mani (WK) and Srinivas Mukkamala.

Probable Playing XIs

American University of Malta

Saneesh Kumar, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel (C), Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (WK), Tarak Shah.

Royal Strikers

Mohammed Shareef, Sebin Thomas, Clinton Paul, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James, Jithin Joy, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Midhun Mohanan, Savio Thomas (C), Sanish Mani (WK).

Match Details

Match: American University of Malta CC vs Royal Strikers, Matches 1 & 2, ECS T10 Malta

Date & Time: 14th June 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Complex is a balanced one, which has something to offer for both batsmen and bowlers. While the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers are expected to extract good bounce off the surface. Anything above 90 should be a good first innings score at the venue.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUM vs RST)

AUM vs RST Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Darshit Patankar, Zoheb Malek, Amandeep Ralhan, Sebin Thomas, Abhishek Prajapati, Mohammed Shareef, Jithin Joy, Savio Thomas, Shubh Patel, Jit Patel, Clinton Paul.

Captain: Zoheb Malek. Vice-captain: Shubh Patel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanish Mani, Zoheb Malek, Amandeep Ralhan, Sebin Thomas, Abhishek Prajapati, Mohammed Shareef, Jithin Joy, Shubh Patel, Jit Patel, Midhun Mohanan, Clinton Paul.

Captain: Zoheb Malek. Vice-captain: Abhishek Prajapati.

Edited by Samya Majumdar