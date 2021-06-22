AUM vs SOC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 22nd, 2021

The American University of Malta meet the Southern Crusaders in Match No. 31 & 32 of the ECS T10 Malta League 2021 at the Marsa Sports Complex.

The American University of Malta are placed third in the Group A table, with three wins and as many losses. They lost their last two games to Marsa.

Meanwhile, the Southern Crusaders are fourth in the table. They have momentum on their side with two successive wins over the Royal Strikers.

On that note, let's take a look at the three players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ECS T10 Malta clash between the two sides.

#3 Ryan Bastiansz

Ryan Bastianz is the highest run-getter for the Southern Crusaders in this year's ECS T10 Malta League. The left-handed batsman has scored 100 runs at a strike rate of 144.92.

Moreover, he recently scored a quick-fire 40 off just 22 balls against the Royal Strikers. Bastianz smashed six fours and a six at a strike rate of 181.8 during his knock. Ryan is in good form and should be in your Dream11 team for this ECS T10 match.

#2 Jojo Thomas

Jojo Thomas has topped the bowling charts for the Southern Crusaders this season. He has been outstanding with eight wickets in the ECS T10 Malta 2021 league games so far. Thomas has two three-wicket hauls to his name as well. In his most recent outing, he picked up three wickets for just four runs.

The off-spinner has an average of 7.50 and an economy of just 5.62. Therefore, Thomas is definitely a valuable pick and can get you good points.

#1 Darshit Patankar

Darshit Patankar plays for AUM in the ECS T10 Malta 2021 (Image Courtesy: The American University of Malta)

Right-handed batsman Darshit Patankar has been the most reliable batsman for the American University of Malta. He has 193 runs to his name at an average of 48.25 and a strike rate of 173.87.

Darshit has also scored a couple of fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 60 against the Atlas UTC Knights. As his team looks to move up the table, he is expected to carry on his fine performance with the bat.

With the American University of Malta set to take on the Southern Crusaders in the ECS T10 League, Darshit is a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

