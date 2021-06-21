AUM vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Malta - June 22, 2021

The American University of Malta and Southern Crusaders will lock horns in the 31st and 32nd matches of ECS T10 Malta at Marsa Sports Club on Tuesday.

The American University of Malta have had mixed results with three victories and as many defeats in the six games they have played so far. Before the tournament enters the business end, the American University of Malta will look to make amends and aim for a better spot on the points table.

Meanwhile, the Southern Crusaders are having a tough time in the competition with just two victories and four defeats so far. Southern Crusaders’ two victories came in the previous two matches against wooden spoon holders Royal Strikers. The Crusaders need to do exceedingly well to bag some wins going forward.

Squads to choose from

American University of Malta

Girish Reddy, Jitu Singh, Nishit Bhatt, Saneesh Kumar, Saurav Bhatia, Akhil Konda, Darshanik Gohil, Parha Das, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Kuntala, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel, Kalki Kumar, Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Oliver Millard, Ravi Paul, Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar, Tarak Shah

Southern Crusaders

Aneel Shahid, Angelo Delardon, Michael Goonetilleke, Azwan Kamaleen, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Waseem Sajjad, Denasa Abeysinghe, Eardley Chandiram, Eranga Jayawardhana, Ezhaq Masih, Muhammad Bilal, Royal Butt, Thilan Perera, Zeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ryan Bastiansz

Probable Playing XIs

American University of Malta

Abhishek Kuntala, Saneesh Kumar, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (wk), Mitul Patel, Shubh Patel, Jit Patel (c), Amandeep Ralhan, Tarak Shah, Ravi Paul, Kalki Kumar

Southern Crusaders

Denasa Abeysinghe, Ryan Bastiansz, Angelo Delardon, Michael Goonetilleke (c), Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ezhaq Masih, Thilan Perera, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Gopal Thakur (wk), Jojo Thomas, Zeshan Yousaf

Match Details

Match: American University of Malta vs Southern Crusaders, Match 31 & 32

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Date and Time (IST): 22nd June, 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM

Pitch report

The scoring rate has come down in the second half in comparison to the first half of the competition. Bowlers are getting their fair share of success off the pitch.

80 is the average first innings score and batting first teams hold a good winning record at this venue.

ECS T10 Malta 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUM vs SOC)

AUM vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Darshit Patankar, Zoheb Malek, Amandeep Ralhan, Michael Goonetilleke, Zeshan Yousaf, Tarak Shah, Ezhaq Masih, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Shubh Patel, Jit Patel

Captain: Zoheb Malek Vice-captain: Zeshan Yousaf

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Bastiansz, Saneesh Kumar, Amandeep Ralhan, Michael Goonetilleke, Zeshan Yousaf, Tarak Shah, Kalki Kumar, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Shubh Patel, Jit Patel

Captain: Ryan Bastiansz Vice-captain: Kalki Kumar

