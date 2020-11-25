The American University of Malta and Southern Crusaders CC will battle it out in the last game of day three in the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020. The game will be match number 10 in the tournament.

While the American University of Malta have already lost in the tournament, Southern Crusaders CC are yet to be beaten thus far. The American University of Malta’s first game was abandoned before they went down fighting against Atlas UTC Knights CC in their second game.

They almost successfully defended their total and only lost with three balls to spare and four Atlas UTC Knights CC wickets remaining. The side will look to turn things around on the third day of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Southern Crusaders CC have made an excellent start as they won both their games on the opening day of the tournament.

They beat Overseas CC in both games and chased down 90 and 73 in the first and second game respectively to pick up four points. They are currently sitting at the top of the points table.

AUM vs SOC: Squads to choose from

American University of Malta: Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Rammohan Gardas, Girish Bapathu, Mittul Patel, Asif Ali Khan, Akhil Konda

Southern Crusaders CC: Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain

AUM vs SOC: Predicted XIs

American University of Malta: Amandeep Ralhan, Saneesh Kumar, Deepak Singh, Zoheb Malek (c), Ravi Paul, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah (wk), Girish Bapathu, Mittul Patel, Akhil Konda

Southern Crusaders CC: Zeeshan Yousaf, Micheal Goonetilleke (c), Gaurav Maithani (wk), Gopal Thakur, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Eardley Chandiram, Indika Thilan Perera, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Ezhaq Masih, Muhammad Bilal

AUM vs SOC: Match details

Match: American University of Malta vs Southern Crusaders CC

Date: November 26, 2020, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

AUM vs SOC: Pitch report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has something for everybody. The batsmen have got runs while the bowlers have been able to find ways to keep things quiet and chip away with wickets. More of the same can be expected when the two sides meet.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (AUM vs SOC)

Dream11 Team for AUM vs SOC - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gopal Thakur, Deepak Singh, Saneesh Kumar, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Micheal Goonetilleke, Amandeep Ralhan, Zoheb Malek, Zeeshan Yousaf, Shubham Patel, Jojo Thomas, Muhammad Bilal

Captain: Zeeshan Yousaf Vice-captain: Zoheb Malek

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tarak Shah, Gopal Thakur, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Saneesh Kumar, Micheal Goonetilleke, Amandeep Ralhan, Zoheb Malek, Zeeshan Yousaf, Shubham Patel, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Jojo Thomas

Captain: Micheal Goonetilleke Vice-captain: Amandeep Ralhan