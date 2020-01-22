AUS-U19 vs ENG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 23rd, 2020

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The ICC Under 19 World Cup action continues in South Africa as Australia U19 and England U19 will clash in a mouth-watering encounter at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

Australia did not have the best of starts to the tournament as they came up short against West Indies and lost their opening game by three wickets, only to bounce back to form and register a dominating 10-wicket win against Nigeria.

England also began their campaign with a 71-run loss to West Indies, as despite quite a few top-order batsmen getting to good starts, none of them were able to stay at the crease and get a big score, which saw the George Balderson-led side finish with 184/9 in their chase of a 255-run target.

With both sides keen on getting back to winning ways, expect a thrilling match on the cards. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AUS-U19 v ENG-U19.

AUS-U19 vs ENG-U19 teams

Australia U-19s

Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (c), Lachlan Hearne, Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans.

England U-19s

Tom Clark, Joey Evison, Jack Haynes, Sam Young, George Balderson (C), Kasey Alridge, Ben Charlesworth, Scott Currie, Jordan Cox, Harry Duke, Blake Cullen, Lewis Goldsworthy, Dan Mousley, Hamidullah Qadri.

Playing 11 Updates

Australia U-19s

Australia might not want to tinker too much with a winning combination and will, in all likelihood play the same XI against England. With the openers clinically making small work of a 62-run target, they will hold the key with the bat, while Tanveer Sangha's excellence with the ball will see him holding the aces on the bowling front.

Possible XI: Fanning, Fraser-McGurk, Harvey (C), Davies, Hearne, Marshall, Murphy, Rowe (WK), Sangha, Scott, Simpson.

England U-19s

England lost their opening game to West Indies, with the bowling unit unable to contain the run flow. Barring spinners Hamidullah Qadri and Lewis Goldsworthy, the pacers were taken for quite a few runs and will be looking to put in a better performance. On the batting front, the top four batsmen got starts in excess of 20 runs, but they will need to go on to get a big score in order to challenge a strong Australian batting unit.

Advertisement

Expect England to go in with the same XI for this game.

Possible XI: Charlesworth, Cox (WK), Clark, Haynes, Mousley, Evison, Goldsworthy, Balderson (C), Alridge, Cullen, Qadri.

Match details

Australia U-19 vs England U-19, Match 16

23rd January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch report

Spinners have enjoyed bowling at the Diamond Oval in this tournament, with Afghanistan's Shafiqullah Ghafari registering figures of 6/15 and Australia's Tanveer Sangha picking up nine wickets across two matches. Expect spin to play a massive role in this match, while the batsmen can make use of the bounce on offer to play their shots.

AU-U19 vs ENG-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: England's Jordan Cox made a good start in the last game but fell for a 41-ball 20. Patrick Rowe, on the other hand, scored a 40 against West Indies but did not get to bat against Nigeria. Considering that Jordan bats up the order, picking him would be a good move, while Rowe can be picked as a cheaper alternative for just 8.0 credits.

Batsmen: Jake Fraser-McGurk and Mackenzie Harvey are two of Australia's best batsmen, and with McGurk beginning his campaign with a well-measured 84 against West Indies and following it up with an unbeaten 20-ball 23 against Nigeria, he looks in good nick to score quite a few runs.

Mackenzie Harvey also bats in the top order for Australia and his aggressive methods could fetch quite a few runs. From England, Ben Charlesworth and Tom Clark got off to good starts and will be keen on putting up a big score in this game. Among the middle-order batsmen, either of Jack Haynes or Australia's Lachlan Hearne can be picked.

All-rounders: Tanveer Sangha has proved to be a revelation in this tournament and has picked up nine wickets from two games, making him a must-have in this fantasy side. Along with him, Olivier Davies, who smoked a 27-ball 94* against Canada in the warm-up matches could be a vital addition for some extra points.

From England, skipper George Balderson is a good prospect given his skill with the new ball, while Lewis Goldsworthy's economical left-arm off-spin can see him pile on the pressure and pick up key wickets.

Bowlers: England's Hamidullah Qadri was also impressive in his side's opening game against West Indies, finishing with figures of 2/46 from his 10 overs. Given that the pitch is certain to assist the spinners, expect him to be among the wickets.

Kasey Aldridge is known to bowl a crafty line and length that has often stemmed the flow of runs, and his contribution will be vital for England. Bradley Simpson's pace was a little too hot to handle for the Nigeria batsmen as he registered figures of 3/11 from 4.3 overs and will be backed to come good against England.

Captain: Jake Fraser-McGurk has been in good form with the bat and is a top choice for the captaincy role, while Tanveer Sangha can be backed as the vice-captain. England's Ben Charlesworth is also due for a big score, while Lewis Goldsworthy can prove to be a tough prospect on a spinning pitch, making him a wise choice as vice-captain.

Dream11 Team prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Jordan Cox, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tom Clark, Ben Charlesworth, Jack Haynes, Mackenzie Harvey, Tanveer Sangha, Lewis Goldsworthy, Bradley Simpson, Kasey Aldridge, Hamidullah Qadri.

Captain: Jake Fraser-McGurk Vice-Captain: Tanveer Sangha

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Patrick Rowe, Jordan Cox, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ben Charlesworth, Mackenzie Harvey, Oliver Davies, Tanveer Sangha, Lewis Goldsworthy, Bradley Simpson, Hamidullah Qadri, Todd Murphy.

Captain: Ben Charlesworth Vice-Captain: Mackenzie Harvey