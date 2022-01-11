AU-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Under-19 World Cup Warm-up Match

Australia Under-19 (AU-U19) will take on India Under-19 (IN-U19) in an ICC Under-19 World Cup warm-up match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

Australia Under-19 haven't played a lot of cricket lately, with this being their first warm-up game as well. Meanwhile, India Under-19 recently won the Under-19 Asia Cup before beating West Indies Under-19 by 108 runs in a warm-up game.

AU-U19 vs IN-U19 Squads

Australia Under-19: Cooper Connolly (c), Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell (wk), Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie

India Under-19: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan

Match Details

AU-U19 vs IN-U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm-up Match

Date & Time: January 10th 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The track at the Providence Stadium in Guyana is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while there could be some movement with the new ball, the spinners might find some turn as well.

Today’s AU-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tobias Snell can be effective behind the stumps and can chip in with the bat as well.

Batter

Although Harnoor Singh failed with the bat against WI-U19, he has been in top form. He was in fine form in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

All-rounders

Nivethan Radhakrishnan can make a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He can play big knocks and is a wicket-taking bowler as well.

Kaushal Tambe took three wickets and scored a useful 21-run knock in the last warm-up game against WI-U19.

Bowler

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, one of India's premier bowlers, can up pick wickets regularly and bowl economical spells as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in AU-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Kaushal Tambe (IN-U19)

Harnoor Singh (IN-U19)

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (IN-U19)

Nivethan Radhakrishnan (AU-U19)

Cooper Connolly (AU-U19)

AU-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Australia Under-19 vs India Under-19 - ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tobias Snell, Cooper Connolly, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Jackson Sinfield, Vicky Ostwal, Jack Nisbet

Captain: Kaushal Tambe. Vice-captain: Nivethan Radhakrishnan.

Dream11 Team for Australia Under-19 vs India Under-19 - ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tobias Snell, Cooper Connolly, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Isaac Higgins, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Jack Nisbet

Captain: Raj Bawa. Vice-captain: Cooper Connolly.

Edited by Samya Majumdar