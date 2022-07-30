AUT vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022 Match 17

Austria will take on Bulgaria in match number 17 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022 at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa, on Saturday, July 30.

Austria are sitting pretty comfortably at the top of the points table in Group 1. They have won all three of their games so far and a win would guarantee them a finish at the top spot. Even if they lose, they must ensure they don’t lose by a big margin to maintain their place at the top. Meanwhile, Bulgaria have had an inconsistent run. They have one win and two losses so far.

AUT vs BUL Probable Playing 11 today

Austria: Razmal Shigiwal (c), Iqbal Hossain, Aqib Javed Iqbal, Mark Simpson Parker (wk), Sahel Zadran, Armaan Randhawa, Amit Nathwani, Mirza Ahsan, Shahil Momin, Abdullah Akbarjan, Umair Tariq

Bulgaria: Prakash Mishra (c), Aravinda De Silva, Saim Hussain (wk), Omar Rassol, Sulaiman Ali, Kevin D’Souza, Chris Hristo Lakov, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohit Dhiman, Jacob Albin, Dimo Nikolov

Match Details

Match: AUT vs BUL

Date & Time: July 30 2022, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa

Pitch Report

The track at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa is likely to be a good one to bat on. Big scores have been posted at this venue regularly throughout the tournament. However, there has been something in it for the bowlers as well.

Today’s AUT vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saim Hussain has got some decent starts with the bat and has mustered 49 runs in three innings.

Batters

Iqbal Hossain is in top form with the bat and has amassed 114 runs at a strike-rate of 228.00. He has hit 13 fours and eight sixes.

All-rounders

Chris Hristo Lakov has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 42 runs in two innings and has taken three wickets at an economy of 6.08.

Bowlers

Sahel Zadran is in magnificent form with the ball and has returned with nine wickets at an economy rate of 3.93.

Asad Ali Rehemtulla has bowled really well and has picked up seven wickets in three games at an economy of 7.10.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUT vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team

Sahel Zadran (AUT): 315 points

Asad Ali Rehemtulla (BUL): 234 points

Chris Hristo Lakov (BUL): 197 points

Iqbal Hossain (AUT): 193 points

Razmal Shigiwal (AUT): 170 points

Important stats for AUT vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team

Sahel Zadran: 9 wickets

Iqbal Hossain: 114 runs

Razmal Shigiwal: 98 runs

Chris Hristo Lakov: 42 runs & 3 wickets

Asad Ali Rehemtulla: 7 wickets

AUT vs BUL Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Austria vs Bulgaria - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saim Hussain, Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal, Iqbal Hossain, Kevin D’Souza, Aqib Javed Iqbal, Prakash Mishra, Chris Hristo Lakov, Amit Nathwani, Sahel Zadran, Asad Ali Rehemtulla

Captain: Iqbal Hossain Vice-captain: Chris Hristo Lakov

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal, Iqbal Hossain, Kevin D’Souza, Aqib Javed Iqbal, Sulaiman Ali, Chris Hristo Lakov, Sahel Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan, Rohit Dhiman, Asad Ali Rehemtulla

Captain: Sahel Zadran Vice-captain: Razmal Shigiwal

