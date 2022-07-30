AUT vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022 Match 17

Austria will take on Bulgaria in match number 17 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022 at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa, on Saturday, July 30.
Austria are sitting pretty comfortably at the top of the points table in Group 1. They have won all three of their games so far and a win would guarantee them a finish at the top spot. Even if they lose, they must ensure they don’t lose by a big margin to maintain their place at the top. Meanwhile, Bulgaria have had an inconsistent run. They have one win and two losses so far.
AUT vs BUL Probable Playing 11 today
Austria: Razmal Shigiwal (c), Iqbal Hossain, Aqib Javed Iqbal, Mark Simpson Parker (wk), Sahel Zadran, Armaan Randhawa, Amit Nathwani, Mirza Ahsan, Shahil Momin, Abdullah Akbarjan, Umair Tariq
Bulgaria: Prakash Mishra (c), Aravinda De Silva, Saim Hussain (wk), Omar Rassol, Sulaiman Ali, Kevin D’Souza, Chris Hristo Lakov, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohit Dhiman, Jacob Albin, Dimo Nikolov
Match Details
Match: AUT vs BUL
Date & Time: July 30 2022, 1:30 pm IST
Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa
Pitch Report
The track at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa is likely to be a good one to bat on. Big scores have been posted at this venue regularly throughout the tournament. However, there has been something in it for the bowlers as well.
Today’s AUT vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Saim Hussain has got some decent starts with the bat and has mustered 49 runs in three innings.
Batters
Iqbal Hossain is in top form with the bat and has amassed 114 runs at a strike-rate of 228.00. He has hit 13 fours and eight sixes.
All-rounders
Chris Hristo Lakov has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 42 runs in two innings and has taken three wickets at an economy of 6.08.
Bowlers
Sahel Zadran is in magnificent form with the ball and has returned with nine wickets at an economy rate of 3.93.
Asad Ali Rehemtulla has bowled really well and has picked up seven wickets in three games at an economy of 7.10.
Top 5 best players to pick in AUT vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team
Sahel Zadran (AUT): 315 points
Asad Ali Rehemtulla (BUL): 234 points
Chris Hristo Lakov (BUL): 197 points
Iqbal Hossain (AUT): 193 points
Razmal Shigiwal (AUT): 170 points
Important stats for AUT vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team
Sahel Zadran: 9 wickets
Iqbal Hossain: 114 runs
Razmal Shigiwal: 98 runs
Chris Hristo Lakov: 42 runs & 3 wickets
Asad Ali Rehemtulla: 7 wickets
AUT vs BUL Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saim Hussain, Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal, Iqbal Hossain, Kevin D’Souza, Aqib Javed Iqbal, Prakash Mishra, Chris Hristo Lakov, Amit Nathwani, Sahel Zadran, Asad Ali Rehemtulla
Captain: Iqbal Hossain Vice-captain: Chris Hristo Lakov
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal, Iqbal Hossain, Kevin D’Souza, Aqib Javed Iqbal, Sulaiman Ali, Chris Hristo Lakov, Sahel Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan, Rohit Dhiman, Asad Ali Rehemtulla
Captain: Sahel Zadran Vice-captain: Razmal Shigiwal