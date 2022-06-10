AUT vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Germany T20I Tri-Series 2022 Match 3

Austria will take on Germany in match number three of the Germany T20I Tri-Series 2022 at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld on Friday.

Austria didn’t have a great start to the tournament as they went down against Germany in the first game. They couldn’t chase 136 and lost by 54 runs. Germany built on that good start and hunted down 94 against Sweden to win two games in a row.

AUT vs GER Probable Playing 11 today

Austria: Iqbal Hossain, Mark Simpson-Parker, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Shahil Momin, Abrar Bilal (wk), Aqib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Jaweed Zadran, Amit Nathwani, Sahel Zadran

Germany: Sachin Mandy (wk), Talha Khan, Abdul Stanikzai, Dylan Blignaut, Walter Behr, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Rasul Ahmadi, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Hamid Wardak, Muslim Ashraf

Match Details

Match: AUT vs GER

Date & Time: June 10th 2022, 3 PM IST

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld

Pitch Report

Two games have been played at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld in this tournament so far, and scores of 135/7 and 93 allout have been posted. The track is usually a good one to bat on but the bowlers are constantly in the game as well. Thus, more of the same can be expected from this game.

Today’s AUT vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abrar Bilal can contribute nicely with the bat and is very good behind the stumps.

Batters

Abdul Stanikzai has looked in good touch in this tournament. He has scores of 24 and 23 so far.

All-rounders

Venkatraman Ganesan is in top form with the ball and has returned with five scalps. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Dylan Blignaut has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 50 runs and has taken three wickets.

Bowlers

Jaweed Zadran was the pick of the bowlers for Austria in the last game as he took three wickets.

Walter Behr is in superb bowling form and has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 3.29.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUT vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team

Walter Behr (GER): 173 points

Venkatraman Ganesan (GER): 170 points

Dylan Blignaut (GER): 154 points

Jaweed Zadran (AUT): 101 points

Abdul Stanikzai (GER): 77 points

Important stats for AUT vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team

Walter Behr: 4 wickets

Abdul Stanikzai: 47 runs

Dylan Blignaut: 50 runs & 3 wickets

Venkatraman Ganesan: 5 wickets

Jaweed Zadran: 3 wickets

AUT vs GER Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Austria vs Germany - Germany T20I Tri-Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abrar Bilal, Abdul Stanikzai, Abdullah Akbarjan, Shahil Momin, Venkatraman Ganesan, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Dylan Blignaut, Iqbal Hossain, Muslim Ashraf, Walter Behr, Jaweed Zadran

Captain: Venkatraman Ganesan Vice-captain: Dylan Blignaut

Dream11 Team for Austria vs Germany - Germany T20I Tri-Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abrar Bilal, Abdul Stanikzai, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Abdullah Akbarjan, Shahil Momin, Venkatraman Ganesan, Dylan Blignaut, Iqbal Hossain, Walter Behr, Jaweed Zadran, Hamid Wardak

Captain: Walter Behr Vice-captain: Iqbal Hossain

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far