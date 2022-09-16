AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Group A Eliminator

Austria will take on Portugal in the Group A Eliminator of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AUT vs POR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Austria have been in top form in this tournament. They have five wins and three losses and only missed out on the second spot due to an inferior net run rate. In fact, they are on a four-match winning streak.

On the other hand, Portugal have had an inconsistent run in this competition. They have three wins and five losses and ended up fourth on the points table

AUT vs POR, Match Details

The Group A Eliminator of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between Austria and Portugal will be played on September 16 at Cartama Oval. The game is set to take place at 5 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AUT vs POR

Date & Time: September 16, 2022, 5 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at this venue and more of the same can be expected from this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 11

Matches won by teams bowling first: 9

Average 1st-innings score: 109

Average 2nd-innings score: 96

AUT vs POR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Austria: W, W, W, W, L

Portugal: L, W, L, L, L

AUT vs POR Probable Playing 11 today

Austria Team News

No major injury concerns.

Austria Probable Playing XI: Ahsan Yousuf, Mark Simpson-Parker, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Zeshan Arif, Qadargul Utmanzai, Jaweed Zadran, Sikander Hayat, Baseer Khan, Arsalan Arif (wk), Daniel Eckstein, Itibarshah Deedar.

Portugal Team News

No major injury concerns.

Portugal Probable Playing XI: Anthony Chambers, Conrad Greenshields (c), Francoise Stoman, Rao Imran, Rana Sarwar, Imran Khan, Parth Jounjat (wk), Md Siraj Nipo, Fakhrul Hussain, Junaid Khan, Madhukar Thapa.

Today’s AUT vs POR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mark Simpson-Parker (7 matches, 150 runs, 7 wickets)

Mark Simpson-Parker may be listed as a wicket-keeper but he has been superb in all the facets of the game. He has scored 150 runs while striking at 182.93. With the ball, he has picked up seven wickets in the two innings that he has bowled.

Top Batter Pick

Razmal Shigiwal (8 matches, 192 runs)

Razmal Shigiwal seems to be batting really well. He has made 192 runs in eight innings in this tournament. He has a strike-rate of 220.69 and has blasted 20 sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Conrad Greenshields (8 matches, 213 runs, 1 wicket)

Conrad Greenshields is the second-highest run-getter in the competition. He has aggregated 213 runs while striking at 158.96. He can also be quite handy with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Jaweed Zadran (8 matches, 11 wickets, 50 runs)

Jaweed Zadran has been in top form with the ball and is second on the list of the leading wicket-takers. He has returned with 11 scalps from eight games. He has also chipped in with 50 runs at a strike-rate of 217.39.

AUT vs POR match captain and vice-captain choices

Ahsan Yousuf (8 matches, 134 runs, 7 wickets)

Ahsan Yousuf has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 134 runs while striking at 203.03. He has bowled in three games and has taken seven scalps in five overs.

Francoise Stoman (8 matches, 204 runs, 3 wickets)

Francoise Stoman is in top form with the bat and has amassed 204 runs at a strike-rate of 214.74. He has also picked up three wickets with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUT vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mark Simpson-Parker 150 runs & 7 wickets in 7 matches Jaweed Zadran 11 wickets in 8 matches Ahsan Yousuf 134 runs & 7 wickets in 8 matches Francoise Stoman 203 runs & 3 wickets in 8 matches Conrad Greenshields 213 runs & 1 wicket in 8 matches

AUT vs POR match expert tips

Both teams boast some terrific and consistent all-rounders. The likes of Conrad Greenshields, Ahsan Yousuf, Mark Simpson-Parker and Francoise Stoman have been the ones who have stood out and will be the top captaincy candidates.

AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 - Group A Eliminator.

Wicket-keeper: Mark Simpson-Parker

Batters: Rana Sarwar, Francoise Stoman, Razmal Shigiwal

All-rounders: Baseer Khan, Conrad Greenshields, Md Siraj Nipo, Ahsan Yousuf

Bowlers: Jaweed Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Junaid Khan

AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 - Group A Eliminator.

Wicket-keeper: Mark Simpson-Parker

Batters: Rana Sarwar, Francoise Stoman, Qadargul Utmanzai, Zeshan Arif, Razmal Shigiwal

All-rounders: Conrad Greenshields, Ahsan Yousuf

Bowlers: Jaweed Zadran, Junaid Khan, Daniel Eckstein

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava