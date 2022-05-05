AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 Match 2

Austria Women will take on Spain Women in match number two of the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club on Thursday.

Austria Women have played 19 T20Is, returning eight wins and 11 losses. They are playing a T20I for the first time since September last year. Meanwhile, this is the first-ever T20I for Spain Women.

AUT-W vs ESP-W Probable Playing 11 today

Austria Women: Busra Uca, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz, Valentina Avdylaj, Gandhali Bapat (c & wk), Rezarta Avdylaj, Ashmaan Saifee, Soujanya Bangalore Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Priya Sabu, Anisha Nookala

Spain Women: Elspeth Fowler (c), Aliza Fatima Saleem (wk), Amy Brown-Carrera, Uswa Syed, Jaspreet Kaur, Muskan Naseeb, Wania Malik, Hifsa Butt, Simranjit Kaur, Rabia Mushtaq, Zenab Iqbal

Match Details

Match: AUT-W vs ESP-W

Date & Time: May 5th 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club, Dreux

Pitch Report

The track at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club is usually a good one to bat on. However, there could be some turn for the spinners and the new ball might assist the seamers as well.

Today’s AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gandhali Bapat has played only six innings in T20Is and has accumulated 108 runs.

Batters

Uswa Syed might be a key batter for ESP-W and could get some substantial runs.

All-rounders

Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz is someone who can contribute effectively with both bat and ball. She has scored 108 runs and has taken two wickets in T20Is.

Bowlers

Valentina Avdylaj is the leading wicket-taker for AUT-W in T20Is and has 11 scalps to her name at an economy rate of 5.21.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Valentina Avdylaj (AUT-W)

Jaspreet Kaur (ESP-W)

Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz (AUT-W)

Gandhali Bapat (AUT-W)

Elspeth Fowler (ESP-W)

AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Austria Women vs Spain Women - Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gandhali Bapat, Anisha Nookala, Uswa Syed, Amy Brown-Carrera, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz, Jaspreet Kaur, Muskan Naseeb, Ashmaan Saifee, Valentina Avdylaj, Elspeth Fowler

Captain: Valentina Avdylaj Vice-captain: Jaspreet Kaur

Dream11 Team for Austria Women vs Spain Women - Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gandhali Bapat, Anisha Nookala, Uswa Syed, Amy Brown-Carrera, Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz, Rezarta Avdylaj, Jaspreet Kaur, Soujanya Bangalore Chamundaiah, Valentina Avdylaj, Elspeth Fowler, Simranjit Kaur

Captain: Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz Vice-captain: Elspeth Fowler

