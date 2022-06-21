ACT vs PKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10 2022 Match 7 & 8

The Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) will take on the Pakistan CC (PCC) in the seventh and eighth matches of the ECS Austria T10 2022 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn on Tuesday.

The Austrian Cricket Tigers started the season with a 10-run win over Vienna CC before losing to the same side in the very next game as they failed to chase down 136. Meanwhile, Pakistan CC won both their games against Indian Vienna as they hunted down scores of 101 and 99.

ACT vs PKC Probable Playing 11 today

Austrian Cricket Tigers: Balwinder Singh, Ahsan Yousuf (c), Imran Asif, Mirza Ahsan, Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq, Adnan Haider, Adeel Tariq, Ahmad Chaudhry (wk), Tauqir Asif, Adal Afzal

Pakistan CC: Muhammad Qasim, Naveed Hassan, Sikandar Hayat, Shadnan Khan, Adnannaser Naseri, Amar Naeem (c & wk), Abuseen Dostahil, Imran Goraya, Muhammad Ajmal, Kamran Naeem, Ziaurahman Shinwari

Match Details

Match: ACT vs PKC

Date & Time: June 21, 2022, 4 & 6 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The track at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn is an excellent one to bat on. After the first four matches, the average score batting first is 107. Thus, another batting beauty is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s ACT vs PKC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amar Naeem has chipped in with 20 runs while striking at a rate of 153.84. He is very safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Balwinder Singh has had a huge impact with both bat and ball. He has scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 187.50 and has taken four wickets with the ball.

All-rounders

Aqib Iqbal has scored 39 runs in two innings with the bat so far and has a strike rate of 150.00. He can also come in handy with the ball.

Bowlers

Abuseen Dostahil has accumulated 53 runs while striking at 331.25 in this tournament. He has also picked up one wicket with the ball.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACT vs PKC Dream11 Prediction Team

Balwinder Singh (ACT): 187 points

Ziaurahman Shinwari (PKC): 135 points

Abuseen Dostahil (PKC): 123 points

Aqib Iqbal (ACT): 75 points

Shadnan Khan (PKC): 71 points

Important stats for ACT vs PKC Dream11 Prediction Team

Abuseen Dostahil: 53 runs and one wicket

Ziaurahman Shinwari: Three wickets

Shadnan Khan: 42 runs

Balwinder Singh: 30 runs and four wickets

Aqib Iqbal: 39 runs

ACT vs PKC Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Pakistan CC - ECS Austria T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amar Naeem, Mirza Ahsan, Balwinder Singh, Muhammad Qasim, Sikandar Hayat, Umair Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Shadnan Khan, Adeel Tariq, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Abuseen Dostahil

Captain: Balwinder Singh Vice-captain: Abuseen Dostahil

Dream11 Team for Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Pakistan CC - ECS Austria T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amar Naeem, Imran Asif, Balwinder Singh, Muhammad Qasim, Sikandar Hayat, Umair Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Ahsan Yousuf, Shadnan Khan, Adeel Tariq, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Abuseen Dostahil

Captain: Balwinder Singh Vice-captain: Shadnan Khan

