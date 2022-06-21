ACT vs PKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10 2022 Match 7 & 8

The Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) will take on the Pakistan CC (PCC) in the seventh and eighth matches of the ECS Austria T10 2022 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn on Tuesday.
The Austrian Cricket Tigers started the season with a 10-run win over Vienna CC before losing to the same side in the very next game as they failed to chase down 136. Meanwhile, Pakistan CC won both their games against Indian Vienna as they hunted down scores of 101 and 99.
ACT vs PKC Probable Playing 11 today
Austrian Cricket Tigers: Balwinder Singh, Ahsan Yousuf (c), Imran Asif, Mirza Ahsan, Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq, Adnan Haider, Adeel Tariq, Ahmad Chaudhry (wk), Tauqir Asif, Adal Afzal
Pakistan CC: Muhammad Qasim, Naveed Hassan, Sikandar Hayat, Shadnan Khan, Adnannaser Naseri, Amar Naeem (c & wk), Abuseen Dostahil, Imran Goraya, Muhammad Ajmal, Kamran Naeem, Ziaurahman Shinwari
Match Details
Match: ACT vs PKC
Date & Time: June 21, 2022, 4 & 6 PM IST
Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn
Pitch Report
The track at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn is an excellent one to bat on. After the first four matches, the average score batting first is 107. Thus, another batting beauty is likely to be in store for this game.
Today’s ACT vs PKC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Amar Naeem has chipped in with 20 runs while striking at a rate of 153.84. He is very safe behind the stumps as well.
Batters
Balwinder Singh has had a huge impact with both bat and ball. He has scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 187.50 and has taken four wickets with the ball.
All-rounders
Aqib Iqbal has scored 39 runs in two innings with the bat so far and has a strike rate of 150.00. He can also come in handy with the ball.
Bowlers
Abuseen Dostahil has accumulated 53 runs while striking at 331.25 in this tournament. He has also picked up one wicket with the ball.
Top 5 best players to pick in ACT vs PKC Dream11 Prediction Team
Balwinder Singh (ACT): 187 points
Ziaurahman Shinwari (PKC): 135 points
Abuseen Dostahil (PKC): 123 points
Aqib Iqbal (ACT): 75 points
Shadnan Khan (PKC): 71 points
Important stats for ACT vs PKC Dream11 Prediction Team
Abuseen Dostahil: 53 runs and one wicket
Ziaurahman Shinwari: Three wickets
Shadnan Khan: 42 runs
Balwinder Singh: 30 runs and four wickets
Aqib Iqbal: 39 runs
ACT vs PKC Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amar Naeem, Mirza Ahsan, Balwinder Singh, Muhammad Qasim, Sikandar Hayat, Umair Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Shadnan Khan, Adeel Tariq, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Abuseen Dostahil
Captain: Balwinder Singh Vice-captain: Abuseen Dostahil
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amar Naeem, Imran Asif, Balwinder Singh, Muhammad Qasim, Sikandar Hayat, Umair Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Ahsan Yousuf, Shadnan Khan, Adeel Tariq, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Abuseen Dostahil
Captain: Balwinder Singh Vice-captain: Shadnan Khan