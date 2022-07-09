AUT vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Central Europe Cup, Match 3

Austria (AUT) will lock horns with the Czech Republic (CZR) in the third match of the Central Europe Cup at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Saturday, July 9.

Austria started their Central Europe Cup campaign with a five-wicket win over Luxembourg and are currently atop the points table. The Czech Republic also won their opening match, beating Luxembourg by five wickets. They are second in the standings.

AUT vs CZR Probable Playing 11 Today

AUT XI

Razmal Shigiwal (C), Mirza Ahsan, Mehar Cheema (WK), Aqib Iqbal, Habib Ahmadzai, Itibarshah Deedar, Jaweed Zadran, Mark Simpson-Parker, Navin Wijesekara, Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momin.

CZR XI

Arun Ashokan (C), Dylan Steyn, Ushan Gunathilake (WK), Naveed Ahmed, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Sameera Maduranga, Sazib Bhuiyan, Smit Patel, Sonny Clephane, Sudesh Wickramasekara.

Match Details

AUT vs CZR, Central Europe Cup, Match 3

Date and Time: 9th July 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague, Czech Republic.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague generally favors the bowlers, with the pacers expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 116 runs.

Today’s AUT vs CZR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

MPS Cheema: Cheema has scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 113.11 in six T20Is and could play a decisive knock today.

Batters

Razmal Shigiwal: Shigiwal was Austria's top scorer in the last match with 65 runs at a strike rate of 144.44. He is a top-quality batter who would love to maintain his form against the Czechs.

Sudesh Wickramasekara: Wickramasekara is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Saturday. He scored an unbeaten 13 runs against Luxembourg.

All-rounders

Sabawoon Davizi: Davizi had a great outing in the last match, scoring 40 runs at a strike rate of close to 150. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Jaweed Zadran: Zadran bowled exceptionally well against Luxembourg, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 4.25. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Sazib Bhuiyan: Bhuiyan picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in the last match against Luxembourg. He also scored an unbeaten 14 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 280.00.

Aqib Iqbal: Iqbal managed to scalp a wicket in the last match at an economy rate of 7.00. He could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUT vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

Sazib Bhuiyan (CZR) - 115 points

Jaweed Zadran (AUT) - 105 points

Razmal Shigiwal (AUT) - 88 points

Sabawoon Davizi (CZR) - 74 points

Ritik Tomar (CZR) - 55 points

Important Stats for AUT vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

Sazib Bhuiyan: 14 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match; SR - 280.00 and ER - 6.00

Jaweed Zadran: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.25

Razmal Shigiwal: 65 runs in 1 match; SR - 144.44

Sabawoon Davizi: 40 runs in 1 match; SR - 148.14

Ritik Tomar: 17 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 94.44 and ER - 4.66

AUT vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Today (Central Europe Cup)

AUT vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Central Europe Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehar Cheema, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Dylan Steyn, Razmal Shigiwal, Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Jaweed Zadran, Shahil Momin, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sameera Maduranga, Aqib Iqbal.

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Sabawoon Davizi.

AUT vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Central Europe Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehar Cheema, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Dylan Steyn, Razmal Shigiwal, Mark Simpson-Parker, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Shahil Momin, Sazib Bhuiyan, Naveed Ahmed, Aqib Iqbal.

Captain: Shahil Momin. Vice-captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara.

