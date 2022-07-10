AUT vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Central Europe Cup, Match 6

Austria (AUT) will lock horns with the Czech Republic (CZR) in the sixth match of the Central Europe Cup at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Sunday, July 10.

Austria are currently at the top of the Central Europe Cup points table, winning all three of their games so far. They won their last match against Luxembourg by 31 runs. Czech Republic, on the other hand, are second in the standings, winning one out of their two matches. They lost their last game against Austria by four wickets.

AUT vs CZR Probable Playing 11 Today

AUT XI

Mark Simpson Parker, Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Habib Ahmadzai, Shahil Momin, Mehar Cheema (WK), Umair Tariq, Aqib Javed Iqbal, Abdullah Akbarjan, Jaweed Zadran, Sahel Zadran.

CZR XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Arun Ashokan (C), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ritik Tomar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Smit Jagdishkumar Patel, Naveed Ahmed, Ushan Thenannahelage (WK), Sameera Waththage, Tripurari Lal.

Match Details

AUT vs CZR, Central Europe Cup, Match 6

Date and Time: 10th July 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground is a sporting one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 137 runs.

Wicketkeeper

Wicketkeeper

Mehar Cheema: Cheema has looked out of form in recent games, but dropping him from your fantasy team wouldn't be a wise decision.

Batters

Sabawoon Davizi: Davizi has scored 151 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 154.08. He is a quality batter who would love to maintain his form against Austria.

Razmal Shigiwal: Shigiwal has been phenomenal in the Central Europe Cup so far, scoring 159 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 159.00.

All-rounders

Sudesh Wickramasekara: Sudesh is a quality all-rounder who has claimed one wicket in two matches at an economy rate of 7.24, while also scoring 13 runs.

Arun Ashokan: Ashokan could play a match-winner role for the Czech Republic in Sunday's contest. He has scored 27 runs at a strike rate of 87.10 in two matches.

Bowlers

Aqib Iqbal: Aqib could topple the Czech Republic top order on Sunday. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.30 in three games.

Sazib Bhuiyan: Sazib Bhuiyan is a genuine wicket-taker who will lead the Czech bowling attack. He has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 9.00 in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUT vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

Sabawoon Davizi (CZR) - 229 points

Shahil Momin (AUT) - 224 points

Razmal Shigiwal (AUT) - 223 points

Aqib Iqbal (AUT) - 190 points

Sazib Bhuiyan (CZR) - 117 points

Important Stats for AUT vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

Sabawoon Davizi: 151 runs in 2 matches; SR - 154.08

Shahil Momin: 68 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 119.30 and ER - 6.10.

Razmal Shigiwal: 159 runs in 3 matches; SR - 159.00

Aqib Iqbal: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 6.30

Sazib Bhuiyan: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 9.00.

AUT vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Today (Central Europe Cup)

AUT vs CZR Dream11 Prediction - Central Europe Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehar Cheema, Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Razmal Shigiwal, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Shahil Momin, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sameera Maduranga, Aqib Iqbal.

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Arun Ashokan.

AUT vs CZR Dream11 Prediction - Central Europe Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehar Cheema, Sabawoon Davizi, Razmal Shigiwal, Mirza Ahsan, Sameera Maduranga, Arun Ashokan, Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momin, Sazib Bhuiyan, Aqib Iqbal, Naveed Ahmed.

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: Shahil Momin.

