AUT vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 15

The 15th match of the ECC T10 2022 will see Austria (AUT) lock horns with the Czech Republic (CZR) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday (September 14).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUT vs CZR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Austria have won two of their five games while the Czech Republic have lost all of their last four games.

The Czech Republic will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Austria have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AUT vs CZR Match Details

The 15th match of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 14 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST.

AUT vs CZR, Match 15

Date and Time: September 14, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Austria and Portugal, where a total of 255 runs were scored in 20 overs at a loss of 8 wickets.

AUT vs CZR Form Guide

AUT - L L W L W

CZR - L L L L

AUT vs CZR Probable Playing XI

AUT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Qadargul Utmanzai, Mark Simpson-Parker (wk), Razmal Shigiwal (c), Ahsan Yousuf, Baseer Khan, Sikander Hayat, Jaweed Zadran, Daniel Eckstein, Aqib Iqbal, Samargol Messalhn, Itibarshah Deedar.

CZR Playing XI

No injury updates

Sharan, Sahil Grover, Divyendra Singh (wk), Dylan Steyn, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sabawoon Davizi (c), Satyajit Sengupta, Kushalkumar Mendon, Naveed Ahmed, Smit Patel-I, Ritik Tomar.

AUT vs CZR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Singh (4 matches, 6 runs)

D Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. A Arif is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

R Shigiwal (5 matches, 159 runs)

K Venkataswamy and R Shigiwal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Steyn played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Davizi (4 matches, 121 runs)

S Bhuiyan and S Davizi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Yousuf is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Deedar (5 matches, 8 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Deedar and J Zadran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Shohas is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUT vs CZR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Davizi

S Davizi is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs in the middle, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 71 runs in the match against Portugal.

I Deedar

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both spinners and pacers, you can make I Deedar the captain of the grand league teams. He has already taken eight wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for AUT vs CZR

I Deedar 8 wickets 304 points S Davizi 121 runs 213 points J Zadran 28 runs and 5 wickets 252 points A Yousuf 118 runs and 3 wickets 301 points R Shigiwal 159 runs 320 points

Austria vs Czech Republic Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Austria vs Czech Republic Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Singh

Batters: R Shigiwal, D Steyn, K Venkataswamy, Q Utmanzai

All-rounders: S Bhuiyan, A Yousuf, S Davizi

Bowlers: I Deedar, A Shohas, J Zadran

Austria vs Czech Republic Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Arif

Batters: R Shigiwal, K Venkataswamy, Q Utmanzai

All-rounders: S Bhuiyan, A Yousuf, S Davizi, B Khan

Bowlers: I Deedar, A Shohas, D Eckstein

