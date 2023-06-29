AUT vs GER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s T20 match – June 29, 2023  

Austria (AUT) and Germany (GER) will lock horns in the first T20I of Austria's tour of Germany 2023 on June 29 at Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer. The match will commence at 02.30 pm IST.

The upcoming T20 series will consist of two games, which will take place on June 29 and 30 at Sportpark Het Schootsveld in Deventer.

Germany enter this series with a victory of 4-0 over Belgium in their home country. In contrast, Austria's most recent T20I came during the July 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B. Both teams have faced each other thrice in this format.

Considering the upcoming AUT vs GER Dream11 prediction match, here are the top three players to consider for the captain or vice-captain.

#3 Abdullah Akbarjan (AUS) - 7 credits

Abdullah Akbarjan, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, possesses a deceptive slower ball and the ability to maintain tight lines and lengths. He has gone wicketless in only one of his last 10 T20I games and has managed to take a total of 13 wickets.

Additionally, Abdullah has consistently maintained a reasonable economy rate, making him a strong contender for the vice-captain in your AUT vs GER Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Venkatraman Ganesan (GER) - 8.5 credits

Venkatraman Ganesan showcased an impressive performance in the recent T20I series against Belgium. He emerged as the leading run-scorer, accumulating 132 runs with an outstanding average of 44. Ganesan also proved his skills with the ball by capturing three wickets.

Given his remarkable recent form, Venkatraman is a top choice for the captain or vice-captain role in your AUT vs GER Dream11 team.

#1 Iqbal Hossain (AUT) - 7.5 credits

Iqbal Hossain, currently the second-highest run-scorer in Austria's lineup, has been in exceptional form lately. In his last seven games, he has amassed 282 runs, including three half-centuries and three scores above 30. Furthermore, Iqbal has also contributed with the ball, taking four wickets as a valuable part-time bowler.

Considering his recent successes, Iqbal is an excellent candidate for the captain or vice-captain in your AUT vs GER Dream11 fantasy team.

