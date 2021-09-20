AUT vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

In the 4th match of Group B of the European Cricket Championship T10, Austria will face Hungary on 20th September at the Cartama Oval.

It will be the second match of the tournament for Austria, as they will play their first match against Romania earlier in the day at 12:30 PM. The Austrian squad have experience on their side with some seasoned players in their team.

Currently placed in Group B, the Razman Shigiwal-led Austria are one of the most experienced sides and are among the favorites to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Hungary has some experienced players with captain Marc Ahuja, Zeeshan Khan and Abhishek Kheterpal, who have performed quite well in the European Cricket Series. They are the lowest-ranked team in Group B, currently occupying the 60th position in the ICC T20 Men's rankings.

They will play their first match against Portugal at 2:30 PM before facing the Austrian team.

AUT vs HUN Probable Playing 11 Today

Austria: Mehar Cheema, Abdullah Akbarjan, Zeeshan Goraya, Aqib Iqbal, Abrar Bilal, Umair Tariq, Noor Khan, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal(C), Sahel Zadran.

Hungary: Abhishek Kheterpal, Zeeshan Khan, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Habib Deldar, Asanka Weligamage, Safi Zahir, Sandeep Mohandas, Harsh Mandhyan, Ali Yalmaz, Marc Ahuja (C), Nisantha Liyanage.

Match Details

AUT vs HUN, ECC T10

Date and Time: 20th September, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Malaga.

Pitch Report

The team who wins the toss should bat first, as this pitch favors the batsman. Spinners will have to work hard on this wicket and will have to bring variation to their bowling. Pacers will get some help from the track as they look to swing the ball.

Today’s AUT vs HUN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mehar Cheema: The right-handed batsman had a great season in the ECS Vienna 2021, where he scored 334 runs from 13 matches at an astounding strike rate of 191.95.

Batsmen

Marc Ahuja: The captain who plays in the top order is known for his explosive batting and is also one of the best batsmen in the side.

Zeeshan Khan: Zeeshan Khan is the most important batsman for the Hungary side, as he is in excellent form. Playing for the Royal Tigers in the ECS Hungary 2021 tournament, he scored 352 runs with a strike rate of 221.38. He also scored four fifties in the series.

All-rounder

Abdullah Akbarjan: The all-rounder is a fantastic player who has the ability to single-handedly turn the match in his team's favor.

Zeeshan Goraya: Goraya is in fine touch with the bat as he has notched 412 runs in 17 innings in the ECS tournament. He has also bagged 24 wickets and has the potential to change the game.

Bowlers:

Aqib Iqbal: The Austrian bowler will open the bowling and will be leading his side in the bowling department.

Sandeep Mohandas: The right-arm fast bowler will be looking forward to this tournament as he had an average ECS 2021 where he grabbed only 6 wickets at an economy of 10.38.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUT vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Goraya

Abhishek Kheterpal

Razmal Shigiwal

Mehar Cheema

Aqib Iqbal

Important stats for AUT vs HUN Dream11 prediction

Both teams are yet to play their first match of the tournament

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Today

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehar Cheema, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Ali Yalmaz, Zeeshan Khan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Zeeshan Goraya(C), Abhishek Kheterpal(VC), Aqib Iqbal, Sandeep Mohandas, Habib Deldar.

Captain: Zeeshan Goraya, Vice-Captain: Abhishek Kheterpal

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehar Cheema, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal(C), Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja, Abdullah Akbarjan, Zeeshan Goraya, Harsh Mandhyan(VC), Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Habi Deldar.

Captain: Razmal Shigiwal, Vice-Captain: Harsh Mandhyan

Edited by Parimal Dagdee