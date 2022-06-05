AUT vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Series 2022, Match 3

Austria (AUT) will take on Hungary (HUN) in the 3rd match of their T20 Series 2022 on Sunday at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn.

Hungary boast a large number of veteran players who have had success against Austria previously, but this time their players don't seem to be in the best of forms. Austria have played well in the first two matches.

Hungary will be eager to win this match and end the series on a positive note, but Austria are going to be a tough team to beat. We expect Austria to maintain a solid hold on the game and win this duel.

AUT vs HUN Probable Playing XI

AUT Playing XI

Arsalan Arif (wk), Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Mirza Ahsan, Mark Simpson Parker, Shahil Momin, Ahsan Yousuf, Sahel Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan, Itibarshah Deedar, and Jaweed Sadran

HUN Playing XI

Abhishek Ahuja Stan (wk), Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Ali Farasat, Khaibar Deldar, Kalum Akurugoda, Mark Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Bhavani Prasad, and Akramullah Malikzada

Match Details

AUT vs HUN, T20 Series 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 5th June 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seebarn Cricket Ground is a well-balanced one. The team that win the toss will choose to bat first in order to take advantage of the favorable pitch conditions. Meanwhile, in the opening few overs on this pitch, the pacers will have the upper hand. Spinners will likely have the upper hand in the second innings. Overall, it's a hitter-friendly pitch with plenty of runs on offer.

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ahuja is the best wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also doing well behind the stumps. He performed well in the first match against Austria as he smashed 23 runs in just 21 balls.

Batters

R Shigiwal is the best batsman pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also completing his quota of two overs. M Ahsan and H Mandhyan are other good picks for the Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Momin and A Yousuf are the top all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. S Momin took four wickets in the first match against Hungary.

Bowlers

S Zadran and S Mohandas are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. Both are expected to bowl in the death overs. A Yalmaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in Austria vs Hungary Dream11 prediction team

S Momin (AUT)

A Nathwani (AUT)

A Yousuf (AUT)

Austria vs Hungary Important stats for Dream11 team

S Momin - 15 runs and 4 wickets

A Yousuf - 23 runs and 3 wickets

R Shigiwal - 42 runs

Austria vs Hungary Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Series 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Ahuja, I Hossain, M Ahsan, R Shigiwal, H Mandhyan, S Momin, A Yousuf, A Nathwani, A Yalmaz, S Zadran, and S Mohandas

Captain: S Momin Vice Captain: A Yousuf

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Ahuja, Z Khan, M Ahsan, R Shigiwal, H Mandhyan, S Momin, A Yousuf, A Nathwani, A Yalmaz, S Zadran, and J Sadran

Captain: S Momin Vice Captain: A Yousuf

