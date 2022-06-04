AUT vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Series 2022, Match 1

Austria (AUT) will take on Hungary (HUN) in the 1st match of the T20 Series 2022 on Saturday at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn.

Hungary have a lot of experienced players in their ranks who have performed well against Austria. The home side, on the other hand, lacks experience and hasn't performed well in the previous few matches.

Although Austria will be curious to win this match, we expect Hungary to dominate proceedings and win this amazing encounter.

AUT vs HUN Probable Playing XI

AUT Playing XI

Arsalan Arif (wk), Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Mirza Ahsan, Mark Simpson Parker, Shahil Momin, Ahsan Yousuf, Sahel Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan, Itibarshah Deedar, Jaweed Sadran

HUN Playing XI

Abhishek Ahuja Stan (wk), Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Ali Farasat, Khaibar Deldar, Kalum Akurugoda, Mark Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Bhavani Prasad, Akramullah Malikzada

Match Details

AUT vs HUN, T20 Series 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 04 June 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The Seebarn Cricket Ground's pitch is a well-balanced surface. The team that wins the toss is expected to bat first to maximize the benefits of the wicket on offer.

However, the pacers will have the upper hand in the first few overs on this pitch. Spinners will undoubtedly come into the picture in the second half of the encounter. Overall, it's a batting-friendly pitch and a high-scoring game is on the cards.

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ahuja is the best wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and is also doing well with the gloves on. He has performed well in recent matches.

Batters

I Hossain is the best batsman pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and is also completing his quota of two overs. Z Khan and H Mandhan are other good picks for the Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Momin and K Deldar are the top all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and are also completing their quota of two overs. A Yousuf is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Zadran and S Mohandas are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. Both are expected to bowl in death overs. A Akbarjan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in Austria vs Hungary Dream11 prediction team

S Momin (AUT)

K Deldar (HUN)

I Hossain (AUT)

Austria vs Hungary Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Series 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Ahuja, I Hossain, Z Khan, H Mandhyan, S Momin, K Deldar, A Yousuf, A Akbarjan, S Zadran, A Yalmaz, and S Mohandas

Captain: I Hossain Vice Captain: K Deldar

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Ahuja, I Hossain, Z Khan, R Shigiwal, H Mandhyan, S Momin, K Deldar, K Akurugoda, A Akbarjan, S Zadran, and S Mohandas

Captain: S Momin Vice Captain: H Mandhyan

