AUT vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Series 2022, Match 2

Austria (AUT) will take on Hungary (HUN) in the 2nd match of the T20 Series 2022 on Saturday at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn.

Hungary boasts a large number of experienced players who have had success against Austria. The hosts, on the other hand, are inexperienced and haven't fared well in recent contests.

Although Austria will be eager to win this match, thanks to Hungary's in-form players, we expect Hungary to dominate the game and win this encounter.

AUT vs HUN Probable Playing XI

AUT Playing XI

Arsalan Arif (wk), Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Mirza Ahsan, Mark Simpson Parker, Shahil Momin, Ahsan Yousuf, Sahel Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan, Itibarshah Deedar, and Jaweed Sadran

HUN Playing XI

Abhishek Ahuja Stan (wk), Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Ali Farasat, Khaibar Deldar, Kalum Akurugoda, Mark Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Bhavani Prasad, and Akramullah Malikzada

Match Details

AUT vs HUN, T20 Series 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 4th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seebarn Cricket Ground is a well-balanced surface. The team that wins the toss will choose to bat first in order to take advantage of the favourable pitch conditions.

Meanwhile, in the opening few overs on this pitch, the pacers have the upper hand. Spinners will likely come into play in the second innings. Overall, it's a hitter-friendly pitch with plenty of potential for runs.

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ahuja is the best wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and is also doing well behind the stumps. He has also performed well in recent matches.

Batters

I Hossain is the best batsman pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and is also completing his quota of two overs. Z Khan and H Mandhan are other good picks for the Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Momin and K Deldar are the top all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and are also completing their quota of two overs. A Yousuf is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Zadran and S Mohandas are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. Both are expected to bowl in death overs. A Akbarjan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in Austria vs Hungary Dream11 prediction team

S Momin (AUT)

K Deldar (HUN)

I Hossain (AUT)

Austria vs Hungary Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Series 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Ahuja, I Hossain, Z Khan, R Shigiwal, H Mandhyan, S Momin, K Deldar, K Akurugoda, A Akbarjan, S Zadran, and S Mohandas

Captain: Z Khan Vice Captain: I Hossain

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Ahuja, I Hossain, Z Khan, R Shigiwal, H Mandhyan, S Momin, K Deldar, K Akurugoda, A Yalmaz, S Zadran, and S Mohandas

Captain: A Ahuja Vice Captain: Z Khan

