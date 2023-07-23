AUT vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Match 7

Austria (AUT) will take on Ireland (IRE) in the seventh Match of the ICC Mens T2- World Cup Europe Qualifier at the Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place in Edinburgh on Sunday, July 23. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AUT vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Austria are struggling for form in this tournament. They have lost both of their matches so far in the tournament. Ireland, on the other hand, are having a great tournament.

They have won both of their matches and are currently in the second spot in the points table after Scotland.

AUT vs IRE Match Details

The seventh match of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will be played on July 23 at the Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place in Edinburgh. The match will commence at 3.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AUT vs IRE, Match 7, ICC Mens T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

Date and Time: July 23, 2023, Sunday; 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh.

AUT vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

AUT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AUT Probable Playing XI

M Simpson-Parker, M Cheema, R Shigiwal, M Ahsan, I Hossain, A Randhawa, S Momin, S Zadran, A Iqbal, A Akbarjan, and A Nathwani.

IRE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IRE Probable Playing XI

Lorcan Tucker, N Rock, A Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, and Ben White.

AUT vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Pick

Wicketkeeper - M Simpson-Parker

Simpson Parker is a stable batter. He can bat for a long time and score important runs for his team. Simpson-Parker will be the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter - A Balbirnie

Andy Balbirnie looked in good touch with the bat in the last match. His recent form makes the Irish skipper a good batter pick for this match.

All-rounders - Curtis Campher

In the first match, Curtis Campher did a great job with the bat and also contributed with the ball. He did a decent job with the ball in the next match also. Curtis Campher looks like a decent pick for this match.

Bowler - Mark Adair

Mark Adair has been in great form with the ball in the two matches. He is picking up wickets regularly and will be a great pick from the batters category for the match.

AUT vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Curtis Campher

Curtis Campher has done a decent job with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. Campher will be a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Mark Adair

Mark Adair has been in great bowling form in this tournament. He is picking up wickets regularly and that ensures a lot of fantasy points. Adair will be a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for AUT vs IRE, Match 7

M Simpson-Parker

Andy Balbirnie

Curtis Campher

Mark Adair

Ben White

AUT vs IRE Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for bowling. All-rounders who bat lower down the order and complete their full quota of covers will be very good choices for the match.

AUT vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Simpson-Parker

Batters: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, R Shigiwal

All-rounders: Curtis Campher, A Iqbal

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Ben White

AUT vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

