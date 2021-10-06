AUT vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2021, Match 15

Austria will take on Italy in the 15th match of the ECC T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Having played two matches so far, Austria have won twice and lost just once. That defeat came against Belgium. Meanwhile, Italy have lost twice in three matches in the tournament. They lost their most recent match against England XI earlier in the day.

AUT vs ITA Probable Playing 11s

AUT XI

Abrar Bilal (wk), Ahsan Yousuf, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Mirza Ahsan, Zeeshan Goraya, Aqib Iqbal, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Bilal Zalmai, Imran Asif.

ITA XI

Baljit Singh (c), Amir Sharif, Nisar Ahmed (wk), Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Hassan Ahmad, Rajmani Singh, Muhammad Imran, Jorawar Singh, Simranjit Singh, Jaspreet Singh.

Match Details

Match: AUT vs ITA, ECC T10 2021, Match 15.

Date and Time: 06th October, 2021, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is expected to favour the batters. The boundaries are small, so batters should be able to smash plenty of boundaries if they time their shots well. Bowlers could struggle with their lines on this wicket.

Today’s AUT vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ahmed has been in wonderful form with the bat, and he will be expected to add a lot of points to your Dream11 Fantasy side as wicketkeeper-batter.

Batters

I Hossain is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. He has amassed 340 runs so far in the tournament.

All-rounders

A Sharif is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of matches almost single-handedly. He could be a fine captaincy choice for your AUT vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy sides. He has amassed 396 runs at an average of 33, and has also picked up 17 wickets.

B Singh can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He has scored 264 runs in the competition, and has also scalped ten wickets thus far.

Bowlers

S Momin will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has scored 81 runs, and has picked up three wickets in his last two games.

Five best players to pick in AUT vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

A Sharif (ITA) – 1316 points.

B Singh (ITA) – 798 points.

I Hossain (AUT) – 642 points.

S Momin (AUT) – 620 points.

S Zadran (AUT) – 563 points.

Key stats for AUT vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

A Sharif: 396 runs and 17 wickets.

B Singh: 264 runs and 10 wickets.

I Hossain: 340 runs.

AUT vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today

AUT vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ahmed, I Hossain, R Shigiwal, D Kosala, A Khan, A Sharif, B Singh, S Momin, S Zadran, A Iqbal, M Imran.

Captain: A Sharif. Vice-Captain: B Singh.

AUT vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ahmed, A Bilal, I Hossain, R Shigiwal, D Kosala, A Khan, A Sharif, B Singh, S Momin, S Zadran, J Singh.

Captain: S Momin. Vice-Captain: I Hossain.

Edited by Bhargav