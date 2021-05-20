AUT vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates for Today's Central Europe Cup T20 Match - May 21st, 2021

Match 2 of the Central Europe Cup T20 will see Austria take on Luxembourg at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Friday.

Austria enter the Central Europe Cup T20 as the hot favorites, given their superior experience and depth. The likes of Bilal Zalmai and Razmal Shigiwal will be key for them with the bat. With the experience of ECS cricket under their belts, Austria will look to get their Central Europe Cup T20 campaign off to the perfect start at the expense of minnows Luxembourg.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, will be playing their second Central Europe Cup T20 game of the day and will have a better idea of the conditions. Led by wicket-keeper batsman Joost Mees, Luxembourg have a talented yet inexperienced side, capable of springing a surprise or two in the Central Europe Cup T20. Although they will start as underdogs, Luxembourg's bowling attack will be key against Austria's power-packed batting unit in what promises to be a cracking game of cricket in Prague.

Squads to choose from

Austria

Razmal Shigiwal (c), Rayhaan Ahmed, Mirza Ahsan, Zeshan Arif, Aman Habibullah, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel, Aqib Iqbal, Kunal Joshi, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Jaweed Sadran, Zadran Sahel, Mark Simpson-Parker, Navin Wijesekera, Bilal Zalmai

Luxembourg

Joost Mees (c), James Barker, Timothy Barker, William Cope, Mohit Dixit, Atif Kamal, Pankaj Malav, Ankush Nanda, Aanand Pandey, Shameek Vats, Girish Venkateswaran, Vikram Vijh, Roshan Vishwanath, Tony Whiteman

Predicted Playing XIs

Austria

S Zadran, R Shigiwal, K Joshi, M Ahsan, N Wijesekara, B Zalmai, R Ahamed, Z Arif, M Simpson, Z Ibrahimkhel and A Habibullah

Luxembourg

J Mees, G Venkateswaran, J Barker, T Whiteman, V Vijh, M Dixit, R Paul, A Nanda, A Pandey, P Malav and A Kamal Khan

Match Details

Match: Austria vs Luxembourg, Match 2

Date & Time: 21st May 2021, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

As seen in the ECS T10 Prague 2021, the pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground is a good one to bat on. Apart from the odd ball keeping low, the batsmen will ideally target the shorter boundaries and look to keep the scoreboard ticking at all times. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions.

Central Europe Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions ()

AUT vs LUX Dream11 Tips - Central Europe Cup T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Mees, G Venkateswaran, T Whiteman, R Shigiwal, B Zalmai, R Ahamed, R Paul, V Vijh, A Pandey, Z Ibrahimkhel and Z Arif

Captain: B Zalmai. Vice-captain: J Mees

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Mees, G Venkateswaran, T Whiteman, K Joshi, B Zalmai, N Wijeseker, R Paul, V Vijh, A Pandey, Z Ibrahimkhel and Z Arif

Captain: B Zalmai. Vice-captain: G Venkateswaran