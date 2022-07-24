AUT vs LUX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 1

Austria (AUT) will be up against Luxembourg (LUX) in the third match of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Sunday.

Austria finished second in the recently concluded Central Europe Cup, winning three of their four T20 games. Luxembourg, meanwhile, will be disappointed with their performances in the Central Europe Cup, where they lost all four T20s.

AUT vs LUX Probable Playing XIs

AUT

Mirza Ahsan, Navin Wijesekara, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Aqib Javed Iqbal, Mehar Cheema (WK), Jaweed Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan, Umair Tariq, Shahil Momin, Mark Simpson Parker, Sahel Zadran.

LUX

Joost Mees (WK & C), Ankush Nanda, Ansh Trivedi, Vikram Vijh, Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Mohit Dixit, Pankaj Malav, Shiv Gill, Timothy Barker, William Cope.

Match Details

Match: AUT vs LUX, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 1.

Date and Time: July 24, 2022; 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground has favoured bowlers in the last few games. Chasing should be the preferred option for the captain winning the toss, with the average first innings score here being 122 runs.

Today’s AUT vs LUX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joost Mees: Mees has been one of the consistent performers with the bat for Luxembourg in recent years. He has scored 447 runs in 22 T20Is.

Batters

Razmal Shigiwal: Shigiwal has scored 694 runs in 24 T20I games. He's a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in this match.

Girish Venkateswaran: Venkateswaran has been in decent form with the bat in the last few games, scoring 168 runs in ten innings. He can be a crucial pick in your fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Vikram Vijh: Vijh is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his team. He has scored 371 runs and also picked up 23 wickets in 19 T20Is.

Shahil Momin: Momin has picked up 21 wickets and also scored 205 runs in 12 T20Is. He could do well with both bat and ball on Sunday.

Bowlers

Ankush Nanda: Nanda has picked up 16 wickets and also scored 45 runs in 13 games. He can also score some handy runs in the lower middle order.

Jaweed Zadran: Zadran could be a good budget pick in your fantasy team for this game. He has picked up 11 wickets in 13 T20Is.

Five best players to pick in AUT vs LUX Dream11 prediction team

Vikram Vijh (LUX)

Razmal Shigiwal (AUT)

William Cope (LUX)

Shahil Momin (AUT)

Joost Mees (LUX),

Key Stats for AUT vs LUX Dream11 prediction team

Vikram Vijh: 371 runs and 23 wickets in 19 T20I games

Razmal Shigiwal: 694 runs in 24 T20I games

William Cope: 101 runs and 18 wickets in 18 games

Shahil Momin: 205 runs and 21 wickets in 12 T20I games

Joost Mees: 447 runs in 22 games.

AUT vs LUX Dream11 Prediction

AUT vs LUX Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joost Mees, Timothy Barker, Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal, Girish Venkateswaran, Aqib Javed Iqbal, Vikram Vijh, William Cope, Jaweed Zadran, Sahel Zadran, Ankush Nanda.

Captain: Vikram Vijh. Vice-captain: Razmal Shigiwal.

AUT vs LUX Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Timothy Barker, Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal, Girish Venkateswaran, Aqib Javed Iqbal, Shahil Momin, Vikram Vijh, William Cope, Jaweed Zadran, Sahel Zadran, Pankaj Malav.

Captain: Razmal Shigiwal. Vice-captain: Shahil Momin.

