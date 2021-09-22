AUT vs NED XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Austria will be up against the Netherlands XI in the 11th match of the Group B Dream11 ECC-T10 on 22nd September at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Austria are currently placed in second position in the ECC points table. They will be meeting their rivals for the second time and will look to avenge their previous setback.

The Netherlands XI have started the season with a bang, winning all of their games. They will be looking to maintain their dominance in the top spot in the rankings.

AUT vs NED XI Probable Playing 11 Today

Austria

Iqbal Hossain, Zeeshan Goraya, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Abrar Bilal (WK), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal.

Netherlands XI

Musa Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Navjit Singh, Sebastiaan Braat (C), Asad Zulfiqar (WK), Julian De Mey, Niels Etman, Ryan Klein, Viv Kingma.

Match Details

AUT vs NED XI, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: 22nd September 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The wicket at Cartama Oval is in favor of the batsmen and we have seen massive scores being piled up throughout the ECC tournament. We can expect this match to be yet another high-scoring game where the bowlers may end up having a tough time.

According to the given conditions, batting first will be the best decision.

Today’s AUT vs NED XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Asad Zulfiqar: Zulfiqar will be a safe option from the wicket-keeper section. He has performed decently and could be a match-winner in this game.

Batsmen

Razmal Shigiwal: Razmal has been a standout batsman for Austria, amassing 165 runs in four games. He's in fantastic form and can get you plenty of points.

Musa Ahmad: Musa is a must-pick in the batting section. He has brilliantly performed in the previous match against Romania, scoring 63 runs and also chipping in two wickets.

All-rounder

Clayton Floyd: Clayton has been a star player in this contest, contributing magnificently to both aspects of the game. He blasted 115 runs in 35 balls in the last game and will be looking to replicate a similar performance in this game as well.

Abdullah Akbarjan: Abdullah has bowled, effectively picking up six wickets in four matches. He will be a safe option from the all-rounder category.

Bowlers

Julian Dey-Mey: Julian has been a nightmare for the batsmen. He has grabbed nine wickets in this tournament and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Sahel Zadran: Sahel has performed very well in this league, picking up four wickets in four games.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUT vs NED XI Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd (NED XI): 475 points.

Julian Dey-Mey (NED XI): 308 points.

Razmal Shigiwal (AUT)- 272 points

Iqbal Hossain (AUT)- 255 points

Musa Ahmed (NED XI)- 253 points

Important stats for AUT vs NED XI Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd: 4 matches, 162 runs & 6 wickets

Julian Dey-Mey - 4 matches, 9 wickets

Musa Ahmad: 4 matches, 87 runs & 2 wickets

Iqbal Hossain - 4 matches, 143 runs

Razmal Shigiwal - 4 matches, 165 runs

AUT vs NED XI Dream11 Prediction Today

AUT vs NED XI Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asad Zulfiqar, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Musa Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Abdullah Akbarjan, Niels Etman, Julian Dey-Mey, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Ryan Klein

Captain: Clayton Floyd Vice-Captain: Razmal Shigiwal

AUT vs NED XI Dream11 Team -2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asad Zulfiqar, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Sebastian Braat, Abdullah Akbarjan, Vivian Kingma, Julian Dey-Mey, Sahel Zadran

Captain: Abdullah Akbarjan Vice-Captain: Julian Dey-Mey

Edited by Diptanil Roy