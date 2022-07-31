AUT vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Final

Austria will take on Norway in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B at the Kerava Cricket Ground in Kerava on Sunday.

Austria couldn't have asked for a better group stage campaign. They won all four of their matches and finished on top of Group 1. Austria finished with eight points and a wonderful net run rate of +4.249.

Norway, meanwhile, also topped Group 2. However, they managed to win three of their four matches. Their only loss in the competition so far came against France when they were defeated by 11 runs.

Norway finished with the same number of points as France but topped the group courtesy of their better net run rate of +3.197.

AUT vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

AUT XI

Habib Ahmadzai, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Armaan Randhawa, Shahil Momin, Mirza Ahsan, Mark Simpson-Parker (wk), Aqib Iqbal, Abdullah Akbarjan, Sahel Zadran, Amit Nathwani

NOR XI

Raza Iqbal, Kuruge Abeyrathna (wk), Sher Sahak, Usman Arif, Ansar Iqbal, Ali Saleem (c), Ibrahim Rahimi, Qamar Mushtaque, Vinay Ravi, Muhammad Butt, Ahmadullah Shinwari

Match Details

AUT vs NOR, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Final

Date and Time: July 31, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

The pitch here at the Kerava Cricket Ground in Kerava is a batting-friendly surface and the batters will be able to play big shots once they get their eye in. Batting will become especially easier in the second innings.

Both sides would love to win the toss and chase the score.

Today's AUT vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

M Simpson Parker is a decent choice for the wicket-keeper slot and he has been in great form with the bat. He will be looking for a big knock here.

Batters

I Hossain has been the star with the bat for France and has been vital for them. He has amassed 185 runs in just four matches at an average of over 46. He is the third-highest scorer in the competition and has batted at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 220.23.

All-rounders

R Iqbal is a wonderful all-rounder who will be looking to make a big impact here. With 129 runs in four matches at an average of 43 and a strike rate of over 135, he is the fourth highest run-scorer.

Iqbal has also taken six wickets and should definitely be the captaincy pick of your AUT vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team.

A Iqbal is another player you need to have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has amassed 74 runs and has also taken five wickets.

Bowlers

S Zadran is the joint highest wicket-taker in the competition and will be tasked with leading the bowling unit for Austria once again. He has picked up nine wickets at an average of 5.11 and has an economy rate of 4.11.

M Shahbaz Butt has also been phenomenal with the ball for Norway. He has scalped seven wickets and has bowled at an average of 7.42 and an economy rate of 4.33.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUT vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

R Iqbal (NOR) – 365 points

S Zadran (AUT) – 319 points

M Shahbaz Butt (NOR) – 316 points

I Hossain (AUT) – 299 points

A Iqbal (AUT) – 253 points

Important stats for AUT vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

R Iqbal: 129 runs and 6 wickets

S Zadran: 9 wickets

M Shahbaz Butt: 7 wickets

I Hossain: 185 runs

A Iqbal: 74 runs and 5 wickets

AUT vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today

AUT vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Simpson Parker, I Hossain, R Shigiwal, M Ahsan, M Sahak, R Iqbal, A Iqbal, U Arif, S Zadran, M Shahbaz Butt, A Shinwari

Captain: R Iqbal, Vice-Captain: S Zadran

AUT vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Abeyrathna, I Hossain, R Shigiwal, M Ahsan, M Sahak, R Iqbal, A Iqbal, A Nathwani, S Zadran, M Shahbaz Butt, A Shinwari

Captain: I Hossain, Vice-Captain: A Iqbal.

