AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Group A, Match 8

Austria (AUT) will lock horns with Portugal (POR) in the eighth match of the European Cricket Championship at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction Fantasy and today's playing 11s.
Austria have lost as many as two matches and are fourth in the points table. They lost their last game against Ireland XI by nine wickets.
Portugal, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last match against Spain by 33 runs.
AUT vs POR Match Details
The eighth match of the European Cricket Championship will be played on September 13 at Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 7.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
AUT vs POR, European Cricket Championship, Group A, Match 8
Date and Time: September 13, 2022, 7.00 pm IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
AUT vs POR Pitch Report
The track at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers will be seen troubling the batters in the initial phase of the innings. The spinners, on the other hand, will have to bowl tight lines to curb the run rate. The last two of three matches here have been won by the teams bowling first.
Last 3 Matches (previous tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 95
Average second innings score: 85
AUT vs POR Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)
AUT: L-L
POR: L-W
AUT vs POR probable playing 11s for today’s match
AUT Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
AUT Probable Playing 11
Qadargul Utmanzai, Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal, Ahsan Yousuf, Zeshan Arif, Ranjit Singh, Jaweet Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Arsalan Arif, Daniel Eckstein, and Itibarshah Deedar.
POR Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
POR Probable Playing 11
Rao Imran, Imran Khan, Conrad Greenshields, Rana Sarwar, Francoise Stoman, Miguel Stoman, Anthany Chambers, Parth Jounjat, Fakhrul Hussain, Junaid Khan, and Mubeen Tariq.
AUT vs POR Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Parth Jounjat (2 matches, 1 run, Strike Rate: 100)
Parth hasn’t had so much of a chance to prove himself with the bat but has done exceptionally well with his glovework.
Top Batter Pick
Razmal Shigiwal (2 matches, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 231.25)
Shigiwal has been playing small but important knocks, especially with his excellent strike rate. He has amassed 37 runs in two matches with an outstanding strike rate of 231.25.
Top All-rounder Pick
Conrad Greenshields (2 matches, 94 runs, Strike Rate: 218.60)
Greenshields has accumulated 94 runs in two matches with a fabulous strike rate of 218.60. He hasn’t picked up a wicket yet but would look to do so in this match.
Top Bowler Pick
Daniel Eckstein (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 12)
Daniel has been a bit expensive with the ball but has proven to be the most successful bowler for his team, scalping three wickets in two games.
AUT vs POR match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Conrad Greenshields
Greenshields has truly been leading his side from the front. Although he hasn't been able to take his team to the other side of the line, he has been doing well and could make a good captain in your fantasy team.
Ahsan Yousuf
Yousuf has scored 36 runs while scalping one important wicket in two matches. He can prove be a great multiplier choice on Tuesday.
5 Must-pick players with stats for AUT vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
AUT vs POR match expert tips
Conrad Greenshields could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this AUT vs POR match, click here!
AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Parth Jounjat
Batters: Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Rao Imran
All-rounders: Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Mohammad Siraj, Ahsan Yousuf
Bowlers: Jaweed Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Daniel Eckstein
AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Arsalan Arif
Batters: Rana Sarwar, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal
All-rounders: Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Mohammad Siraj, Ahsan Yousuf
Bowlers: Jaweed Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Junaid Khan