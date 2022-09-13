AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Group A, Match 8

Austria (AUT) will lock horns with Portugal (POR) in the eighth match of the European Cricket Championship at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction Fantasy and today's playing 11s.

Austria have lost as many as two matches and are fourth in the points table. They lost their last game against Ireland XI by nine wickets.

Portugal, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last match against Spain by 33 runs.

AUT vs POR Match Details

The eighth match of the European Cricket Championship will be played on September 13 at Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 7.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUT vs POR, European Cricket Championship, Group A, Match 8

Date and Time: September 13, 2022, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

AUT vs POR Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers will be seen troubling the batters in the initial phase of the innings. The spinners, on the other hand, will have to bowl tight lines to curb the run rate. The last two of three matches here have been won by the teams bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (previous tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 95

Average second innings score: 85

AUT vs POR Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

AUT: L-L

POR: L-W

AUT vs POR probable playing 11s for today’s match

AUT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

AUT Probable Playing 11

Qadargul Utmanzai, Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal, Ahsan Yousuf, Zeshan Arif, Ranjit Singh, Jaweet Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Arsalan Arif, Daniel Eckstein, and Itibarshah Deedar.

POR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

POR Probable Playing 11

Rao Imran, Imran Khan, Conrad Greenshields, Rana Sarwar, Francoise Stoman, Miguel Stoman, Anthany Chambers, Parth Jounjat, Fakhrul Hussain, Junaid Khan, and Mubeen Tariq.

AUT vs POR Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Parth Jounjat (2 matches, 1 run, Strike Rate: 100)

Parth hasn’t had so much of a chance to prove himself with the bat but has done exceptionally well with his glovework.

Top Batter Pick

Razmal Shigiwal (2 matches, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 231.25)

Shigiwal has been playing small but important knocks, especially with his excellent strike rate. He has amassed 37 runs in two matches with an outstanding strike rate of 231.25.

Top All-rounder Pick

Conrad Greenshields (2 matches, 94 runs, Strike Rate: 218.60)

Greenshields has accumulated 94 runs in two matches with a fabulous strike rate of 218.60. He hasn’t picked up a wicket yet but would look to do so in this match.

Top Bowler Pick

Daniel Eckstein (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 12)

Daniel has been a bit expensive with the ball but has proven to be the most successful bowler for his team, scalping three wickets in two games.

AUT vs POR match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Conrad Greenshields

Greenshields has truly been leading his side from the front. Although he hasn't been able to take his team to the other side of the line, he has been doing well and could make a good captain in your fantasy team.

Ahsan Yousuf

Yousuf has scored 36 runs while scalping one important wicket in two matches. He can prove be a great multiplier choice on Tuesday.

5 Must-pick players with stats for AUT vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Conrad Greenshields 94 runs in 2 matches Daniel Eckstein 3 wickets in 2 matches Francoise Stoman 35 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches Ahsan Yousuf 36 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches Razmal Shigiwal 37 runs in 2 matches

AUT vs POR match expert tips

Conrad Greenshields could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this AUT vs POR match, click here!

AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Wicketkeeper: Parth Jounjat

Batters: Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Rao Imran

All-rounders: Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Mohammad Siraj, Ahsan Yousuf

Bowlers: Jaweed Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Daniel Eckstein

AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Wicketkeeper: Arsalan Arif

Batters: Rana Sarwar, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal

All-rounders: Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Mohammad Siraj, Ahsan Yousuf

Bowlers: Jaweed Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Junaid Khan

Edited by Ankush Das