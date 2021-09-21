AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Austria will be facing Portugal in the 9th match of the Group B Dream11 ECC-T10 on September 21st at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.
After winning their first two games, Austria are at the top of the points table. They had a brilliant run on the first day and will try to continue it in this matchup.
Portugal have had a poor start to this competition, losing their opening games against Hungary and the Netherlands. They will now aim to grab their first win and build up confidence ahead of their upcoming games.
AUT vs POR Probable Playing 11 Today
Austria
Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Abrar Bilal (wk), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal
Portugal
Sharn Gomes, Imran Khan, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad (c), Azher Andani, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Francoise Stoman (wk), Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan, Miguel Stoman
Match Details
AUT vs POR, European Cricket Series - ECC T10
Date and Time: 21st September 2021, 06:30 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval is ideal for batting. The ball comes beautifully on the bat, allowing the batsmen to play their shots. However, with the new ball, the pacers may also get some movement. Batting first would be a good option after winning the toss.
Today’s AUT vs POR Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Abrar Bilal: Wicket-keeper batsman Bilal didn't get an opportunity to showcase his skills in the last match. However, he will be a good option to pick in the team owing to his previous performances.
Batsmen
Iqbal Hossain: Iqbal will be the best option from the batsmen category. He has scored 103 runs and will be looking to add more runs to his tally.
Amir Zaib: Amir has scored 72 runs and also picked up four wickets in two games. He can’t be overlooked in the batting department.
All-rounder
Najam Shahzad: Najam has contributed to both elements of the game, scoring 46 runs and also picking up three wickets in the tournament.
Abdullah Akbarjan: Abdullah has not performed with the bat yet. Meanwhile, he has grabbed three wickets and is a safe pick from the all-rounders category.
Bowlers
Junaid Khan: Junaid has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.25 in two games and is expected to contribute by adding more to his kitty in this game.
Sahel Zadran: Sahel has been exceptional with the ball. He has scalped two wickets with a good economy and could be crucial in today's game.
Top 5 best players to pick in AUT vs POR Dream11 prediction team
Amir Zaib (POR): 260 points.
Najjam Shahzad (POR): 189 points.
Abdullah Akbarjan (AUS)- 121 points
Iqbal Hossain (AUS)- 174 points
Razmal Shigiwal (AUS)- 162 points
Important stats for AUT vs POR Dream11 prediction team
Amir Zaib: 2 matches, 72 runs & 4 wickets
Abdullah Akbarjan - 2 matches, 3 wickets
Junaid Khan: 2 matches, 4 wickets
Iqbal Hossain - 2 matches, 103 runs
Razmal Shigiwal - 2 matches, 104 runs
AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abrar Bilal, Amir Zaib, Noor khan, Sharn Gomes, Iqbal Hossain, Abrar Akbarjan, Zeeshan Goraya, Najam Shahzad, Sahel Zadran, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan-II
Captain: Amir Zaib Vice-Captain: Abrar Akbarjan
Also Read
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abrar Bilal, Amir Zaib, Razmal Shigiwal, Iqbal Hossain, Abrar Akbarjan, Najam Shahzad, Imran Khan, Sahel Zadran, Md Siraj Nipo, Aqib Iqbal, Junaid Khan-II
Captain: Najam Shahzad Vice-Captain: Iqbal Hossain