AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Austria will be facing Portugal in the 9th match of the Group B Dream11 ECC-T10 on September 21st at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

After winning their first two games, Austria are at the top of the points table. They had a brilliant run on the first day and will try to continue it in this matchup.

Portugal have had a poor start to this competition, losing their opening games against Hungary and the Netherlands. They will now aim to grab their first win and build up confidence ahead of their upcoming games.

AUT vs POR Probable Playing 11 Today

Austria

Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Abrar Bilal (wk), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal

Portugal

Sharn Gomes, Imran Khan, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad (c), Azher Andani, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Francoise Stoman (wk), Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan, Miguel Stoman

Match Details

AUT vs POR, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: 21st September 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is ideal for batting. The ball comes beautifully on the bat, allowing the batsmen to play their shots. However, with the new ball, the pacers may also get some movement. Batting first would be a good option after winning the toss.

Today’s AUT vs POR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abrar Bilal: Wicket-keeper batsman Bilal didn't get an opportunity to showcase his skills in the last match. However, he will be a good option to pick in the team owing to his previous performances.

Batsmen

Iqbal Hossain: Iqbal will be the best option from the batsmen category. He has scored 103 runs and will be looking to add more runs to his tally.

Amir Zaib: Amir has scored 72 runs and also picked up four wickets in two games. He can’t be overlooked in the batting department.

All-rounder

Najam Shahzad: Najam has contributed to both elements of the game, scoring 46 runs and also picking up three wickets in the tournament.

Abdullah Akbarjan: Abdullah has not performed with the bat yet. Meanwhile, he has grabbed three wickets and is a safe pick from the all-rounders category.

Bowlers

Junaid Khan: Junaid has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.25 in two games and is expected to contribute by adding more to his kitty in this game.

Sahel Zadran: Sahel has been exceptional with the ball. He has scalped two wickets with a good economy and could be crucial in today's game.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUT vs POR Dream11 prediction team

Amir Zaib (POR): 260 points.

Najjam Shahzad (POR): 189 points.

Abdullah Akbarjan (AUS)- 121 points

Iqbal Hossain (AUS)- 174 points

Razmal Shigiwal (AUS)- 162 points

Important stats for AUT vs POR Dream11 prediction team

Amir Zaib: 2 matches, 72 runs & 4 wickets

Abdullah Akbarjan - 2 matches, 3 wickets

Junaid Khan: 2 matches, 4 wickets

Iqbal Hossain - 2 matches, 103 runs

Razmal Shigiwal - 2 matches, 104 runs

AUT vs POR Dream11 Prediction Today

AUT vs POR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abrar Bilal, Amir Zaib, Noor khan, Sharn Gomes, Iqbal Hossain, Abrar Akbarjan, Zeeshan Goraya, Najam Shahzad, Sahel Zadran, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan-II

Captain: Amir Zaib Vice-Captain: Abrar Akbarjan

AUT vs POR Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abrar Bilal, Amir Zaib, Razmal Shigiwal, Iqbal Hossain, Abrar Akbarjan, Najam Shahzad, Imran Khan, Sahel Zadran, Md Siraj Nipo, Aqib Iqbal, Junaid Khan-II

Captain: Najam Shahzad Vice-Captain: Iqbal Hossain

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee